The real reasons for the cancellation of Jupiter’s Legacy

The renewal for a second season of Jupiter’s Legacy may have been hampered by the budget of the series.

Jupiter’s Legacy premiered on Netflix on May 7 following Netflix’s acquisition of Millarworld in 2017. The series was an adaptation of one of the most popular comic books by acclaimed screenwriter Mark Millar. The story follows a group of individuals, led by Utopian (Josh Duhamel), who acquire superpowers in the 1900s. When the next generation of superheroes emerges today, they clash against the strict values ​​and high expectations of their superhero parents. .

Expectations for the Jupiter legacy were initially high, fans were excited to see the first of what is expected to be a series of projects tied to Millarworld. However, with just one season, Netflix canceled the series.

The swift cancellation was a surprise to many

Including the cast members. Jupiter’s Legacy’s Andrew Horton expressed his devastation over the series cancellation, while Duhamel joked about being dumped by Netflix. The main reason for the cancellation was poor reception, as the series received a 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, new evidence has suggested that the series may have been doomed from the start.

THR has suggested that The Jupiter Legacy was crippled by an original miniscule budget. Original showrunner Steven S. DeKnight had requested a budget of $ 12 million per episode, but Netflix cut that budget to $ 9 million per episode. This decision appears to have been the start of a long series of problems for the series. The production struggled repeatedly to exceed the established budget and may have contributed to the “creative differences” that led to DeKnight leaving the series in the middle of production. In the end, Jupiter’s Legacy spent far more than DeKnight had originally asked for, with some estimating the budget as high as $ 200 million.

In addition to budget problems, Netflix was also undergoing changes at the executive level. Netflix’s vice president of original content Cindy Holland, who gave the green light to Jupiter’s Legacy, left the company, as did the series’ two original executive supervisors. A replacement, Bela Bajaria, was found for Holland and, unsurprisingly, the Jupiter legacy fell short of targets for the newcomer. In addition to the series’ poor metrics, Bajaria wanted to put his own stamp on Millarworld and continue the Jupiter’s Legacy story with Supercrooks. A Millarworld project that will tie into the villains of Jupiter’s Legacy and can potentially bring back some of the original cast of the series.

The evidence from the extremely low original budget for Jupiter’s legacy only adds more questions to the debate. Some have criticized Netflix’s hasty cancellation of a series that could have had a decent audience, with some statistics showing that the series performed well in terms of minutes of viewing time and the show even made it to the top 10 charts. Netflix. The low budget draws additional criticism for Netflix’s handling of the series. However, the biggest lesson Netflix should learn from this is that the superhero industry presents stiff competition. When Marvel budgets $ 20 million per episode for a hit miniseries on Disney +, it becomes more understandable how the low budget hampered the progress of Jupiter’s Legacy. It’s unfortunate that a series that had a solid cast and fanbase ended this way, but it really didn’t stand a chance due to a poor budget, executive changes, and staff departures. Fans can only hope that the cast and heart of Jupiter’s Legacy have a more favorable second chance with Supercrooks.