The real reason why Wanda broadcasts her life on ‘WandaVision’

Jac schaeffer, main screenwriter of WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) has explained the reasons why Wanda maximoff decided to broadcast his “perfect life” in what was his reinterpretation of Westview. And why, suddenly, he stopped it, during the first series of Marvel Studios, aired on Disney Plus.

During WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) the protagonist created a form of parallel reality in a small American town. There he had a perfect life with Vision, his partner, who died twice during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

The first episodes paid tribute to some of the most legendary series of USA, and it was not until the fourth episode that we understood that it was not a dream but a bubble reality mounted by Wanda maximoff to be able to face the death of your partner.

Later we would also learn why Wanda had a particular taste for American sitcoms from different times. But now Jac schaeffer, who is also the creator of WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision), has explained in detail why she not only decided to create the bubble reality, but to broadcast it to whoever had the ability to see it.

He did it during an interview with Rolling Stone. “In my mind, Wanda is broadcasting her life in Westview for two reasons. First, she is curating her experience. She has created a total vision of her perfect world, plus she publishes it with advertising and soundtrack,” he said.

“Second, she’s looking for witnesses, it’s a distress call, she’s trying to connect with someone. The broadcast ends after the hex expansion in the seventh episode of WandaVision. The reason is that she’s fed up with the real world.

‘WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision)’ as an analogy to people’s emotional state after trauma

The point of view of Jac schaeffer matches many of the perceptions many people had of WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision). Especially how in fragile states of mind, we want to disconnect from reality. Exactly what Wanda did, but with her powers, I think she ended up creating her own world.

And while some of Wanda’s actions may be questionable, she is dealing with a victim, who did what she could with what she had. Nor should we lose sight of the fact that during that time she was heavily manipulated by Agatha Harkness.

It is also an analogy to the emotional state of people when they have gone through traumatic events. And how, in many cases, they have to do whatever to be able to overcome such a difficult and complicated stage caused by significant trauma. And that’s perfectly well described throughout the first season of WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision).

