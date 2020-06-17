José Antonio Avilés has gone from being a complete stranger to one of the characters that is spending the most hours of television on Telecinco in recent months. After his alleged scams and debts were uncovered when he was participating in ‘Survivors’, the collaborator of ‘Viva la vida’ has become a current protagonist in the Mediaset chain. Something that could have the days numbered is that Avilés has decided to leave television. After returning to the space in which he collaborated to start a new stage, just a few days ago he decided to leave it temporarily after discovering that I was negotiating an interview on ‘Saturday deluxe’ behind my back of the direction of the Quartz space.

José Antonio Avilés in ‘Viva la vida’

Thus, Avilés stated that he temporarily left the small screen in order to « relax », spend more time with their own and undergo psychological treatment to combat their problems with lies. What we did not expect (or maybe we did), is that after this departure there was another very different reason that the former survivor has not revealed and that would undoubtedly explain this forced departure from television. And it is that while some believed that what Avilés was doing leaving television was creating expectation for a future interview when he reappears, Joaquín Prat gave another reason in ‘The Ana Rosa program’ this Tuesday, June 16.

The co-presenter of the Unicorn Content magazine explained that José Antonio Avilés is going to have a hair implant. This intervention would therefore force him to leave his job in front of the cameras. a time so that he can recover from the operation at home and return completely changed to television. José Antonio León, reporter for ‘Sálvame’, confirmed this information hours after Prat recounted it. « He doesn’t want to appear on television with a swollen head, that’s why he leaves the middle », affirmed the reporter, who, as has been shown in recent weeks, does have direct sources with the television collaborator. Furthermore, he added that Aviles’s intention is to return when the controversy has passed And do not talk about the debts and lies that have been the protagonists of all his interviews so far.

This was his departure from Madrid

This information comes to light after in ‘The Ana Rosa program’ let’s see how the march of José Antonio Avilés from Madrid was. The reporter Marta Riesco accompanied him at the Atocha station in his last minutes in the capital. After being insulted by a citizen who was at the scene, Avilés made it clear that this situation is habitual and that one of the reasons for his departure is precisely that, the alleged harassment he receives. « I am going to rest, I have already said it, and I hope to return when I am recovered, » said Avilés emphatically., confirming that he will also continue with the psychological treatment that he allegedly started weeks ago.