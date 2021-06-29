The real reason the Dodgers haven’t raised Brusdar Graterol

The Angels Dodgers they have their reasons for not calling yet Brusdar Graterol to the Major Leagues after his injury in the middle of the season of the MLB.

When the bullpen of the Dodgers does not do her job, I asked her where is she Brusdar Graterol? What do you do in the minor leagues if you are not injured? Hasn’t it been a long time? However, for that there is an answer.

Brusdar Graterol He has thrown 10 innings in the Minor Leagues this 2021, where he has allowed 7 runs and his ERA is at 6.10 with 2 wins and 1 loss, which makes it clear that he apparently is not ready to pitch again at the highest level of baseball at all the world, the MLB.

Besides that, Los Angeles Dodgers they want him to stop relying too much on the speed of his fastball and to work the slider, they made it clear that once he returns to the majors, they do not want to send him again.

It’s no secret to anyone that Graterol has the potential to be his team’s next closer when veteran Kenley Jansen can no longer assume his role in the franchise.