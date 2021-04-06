The real reason smoked salmon is so expensive



Only 75% of a salmon – or 12 ounces per pound – can be made into the filleted cut used for smoking.

Photo: Shutterbug75 / Pixabay

Smoked salmon is one of the favorite foods of people who like seafood. However, it is also one of the most expensive.

For example, it would cost you $ 51.53 to buy approximately 1.75 pounds of smoked salmon, or just under $ 30 for every pound.

One clear reason why smoked salmon has such prices is that, in terms of the weight of the salmon, this fish only contains a limited amount of fillets.

And it is that only 75% of a salmon – or 12 ounces per pound – can be converted into the filleted cut that is used for smoking.

It’s important pointing that, at least 40% of the salmon’s body is discarded, and this includes blood, fat, bones, and stomach flaps, among other parts. All of this material is commonly used as animal feed, as reported in Mashed.

In addition to the fact that not all salmon can be eaten as fillets, there is also the smoking process. By preparing it this way, the weight of the filleted meat of the salmon is reduced between 14% and 19%.

That is, every 12 ounces of fish is reduced to 9.6 pounds.

Also, the demand for smoked salmon exceeds the amount of meat that can be taken from each fish, which means that prices must increase to make a profit.

If you want to avoid paying high prices, it would be advisable to buy other parts of the salmon that are not smoked fillets, such as the belly or the roe.

