The real reason Emma Stone became an actress

Do you feel nervous before you “get into character”? Do you have a ritual to avoid pressure? Stone, who in 2018 revealed that since she was seven years old she has been dealing with panic attacks, accepted in this talk that it is precisely “putting herself in someone else’s shoes” and not thinking about anything else, other than that, which helps her forget generalized anxiety.

“They go (the nerves) while I do it (become their role). The more in the present I can be, the more they go,” he explained. Emma to later make her most honest confession of why she embraced this career: “That’s why I wanted to be an actress because I’m naturally very anxious.”

One of the most iconic scenes from ‘Cruella’ that claimed acting and physical cunning in Emma Stone. (Courtesy)

In accordance with Stone, when entering the woman who plays and “the more concentrated she is” when she improvises, does comedy or theater, “I don’t have time to think about all the other things that worry me. So I have to be in the moment. The more present I can be, the more the nerves go “.

In order to Emma Acting is “a great gift” because through her work “I don’t get rid of my nerves, I use her presence to move through them, I guess.” In Cruella she did the job very well, bypassing the pressure, for example, of having monologues that demanded she refine a British accent.