The real reason Elon Musk and Tesla have broken up with Bitcoin

I will not tire of expressing my fascination for the richness of the Spanish proverb. “When he speaks, the bread rises” is, without a doubt, one of my favorite sayings and the one that should once again be applied to one of the most relevant figures in the automotive industry. Those of us who closely follow the news in the world of cryptocurrencies have found ourselves with a recurring situation for a long time. You consult the value of the cryptocurrencies you are following, and the best known of them all, Bitcoin. You discover that the value has plummeted. And you know that he has spoken.

The breakdown of Tesla’s idyll with Bitcoin

Elon Musk and Tesla have broken, at least temporarily, with Bitcoin. A few weeks ago we were talking to you about the relationship between Tesla, Elon Musk and Bitcoin.

For a long time, Elon Musk had professed his interest in the most famous, traded, and capitalized cryptocurrency. His statements, often cryptic, have resulted in the rise – and fall – of the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and the proliferation of rumors, clearly exaggerated, that the identity that could be hidden behind the figure of the mysterious Bitcoin’s founder was Elon Musk himself. Let’s remember that Elon Musk was one of the pioneers of electronic transactions and a founding member of the team that joined in 2001 to bring the PayPal project to life.

Elon Musk has been professing his interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for months

Tesla Model S 2021.

But in recent months, events have rushed. The relationship between Elon Musk, Tesla and Bitcoin had become a solemn affair. Elon Musk announced that Tesla would establish the relevant channels to allow its customers to buy any of its electric cars using Bitcoin.

And not only that. Far from using Bitcoin as a mere means of payment that, transformed into the corresponding legal tender, would cover the cost of the car, Elon Musk assured that Tesla would keep the payment in cryptocurrency and not transform it into dollars. Tesla’s love affair with cryptocurrency would even go to the point where the electric car brand would announce to its investors that it had acquired $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, considering it a long-term investment, and the first in a series of cryptocurrency purchases. that would be repeated in time.

The idyll has been broken. And now Elon Musk announces that Tesla will stop selling its cars for Bitcoin. Why has Tesla broken with Bitcoin? Is it a definitive breakup? Will they continue to work with other cryptocurrencies?

Tesla had accepted the sale of cars in Bitcoin and had even invested its capital, in the long term, in this cryptocurrency

Tesla Model Y 2021.

Why did Tesla break with Bitcoin?

The reason why Tesla breaks with Bitcoin is the high energy cost of this and other cryptocurrencies. This is nothing new. We all knew it. Obviously Elon Musk knew. In the brief statement that Elon Musk has spread on Twitter, as a Tesla press release, it is recognized that “cryptocurrencies are a good idea” and that “they believe that their future is promising”, but also express their concern about ” the use of fossil fuels for mining and Bitcoin transactions, especially coal. “

The break is not final. As stated in the statement itself, “Tesla will not sell any Bitcoin”, maintaining the investment made to date, and “will resume activities in Bitcoin as soon as transactions and mining are more sustainable.”

Elon Musk points to another no less interesting line. Tesla would be looking for “other cryptocurrencies that use less than 1% of the energy that Bitcoin consumes in their transactions.” Now, what is this energy consumption due to? What is cryptocurrency mining?

Tesla has ceased its transactions in Bitcoin due to its high energy cost and is now looking for a more efficient cryptocurrency

Elon Musk recharging a Tesla on the Supercharger network.

Why is the Bitcoin network so consuming?

Simplifying it a lot, Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies are based on blockchains, in which the entire transaction system that maintains the cryptocurrency is recorded. In this kind of distributed database, dispersed in the network, there are a series of cryptographic keys that sustain the transactions. And these cryptographic keys, grouped in blocks, are continuously being verified and generated to record the new transactions that occur.

But since this is not the time to analyze the technical ins and outs of Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, we will go directly to the question that interests us at the moment to understand why Tesla breaks with Bitcoin.

The maintenance of the blockchain is carried out through mining activity, which offers its processing capacity in exchange for a certain remuneration. The algorithms that verify the blocks of the chain require a very high processing capacity and this processing capacity represents a huge energy consumption. Hence, many cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, generate many doubts due to their high energy cost and, therefore, environmental.

The maintenance of the chain of blocks that sustains Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies requires a very high processing capacity, which involves enormous energy consumption

Elon Musk during a SpaceX presentation.

The high energy consumption of Bitcoin

According to researchers from the University of Cambridge, it is estimated that the energy consumption of the Bitcoin network is close to 150 TWh. Total energy consumption in Spain in 2019 was 239 TWh. Arguably, the Bitcoin network equates in energy terms to a country with a powerful economy and industry. The energy consumption of Bitcoin is higher than that of countries such as Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, or Ukraine.

Cryptocurrency mining can be carried out with means ranging from a personal desktop computer running algorithms that handle huge graphs, to huge industrial facilities, mining farms, full of computer systems. A good part of these mining farms are located in countries that, like China, have a high energy dependence on fossil fuel production like coal.

One of the many arguments used by the most critical of cryptocurrencies has to do precisely with this, the reason why Tesla has decided to cease its transactions in Bitcoin. Naturally, there are cryptocurrencies that have partially mitigated this effect. Other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, the second in capitalization volume after Bitcoin, have been working for years on a new verification model that, in addition to being more secure, maintains the blockchain with a minimal energy cost, compared to current figures.

It is estimated that the Bitcoin network has an energy consumption much higher than that of large industrial economies, such as Norway, or Sweden

Tesla Model X 2021.

Now we are many, among which I include myself, those of us who wonder why Elon Musk and Tesla have carried out the movements of recent months with respect to Bitcoin. His love affair with Bitcoin, and his subsequent break, will always be under suspicion of speculative maneuvers. But, without a doubt, we could also be facing a maneuver to accelerate the development of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and the arrival of new cryptocurrencies that solve the problem that has led Tesla to cease its transactions in Bitcoin, the high energy consumption and its environmental cost.