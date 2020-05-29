Cristóbal Rosaleny competes at 20:30 in the inaugural race as a guest

The test marks the beginning of a competition that will culminate with a real test on the circuit

Lamborghini enters the world of eSports with The Real Race, a virtual competition that begins this Friday and is the beginning of a selection process that will culminate in the opportunity to test a brand racing car on a world-class circuit .

The Real Race will feature five week-long classifications, which will run from May 29 to August 2. The first two classified in each classification will enter the face-to-face final, which will be held on September 18 at Sant’Agata Bolognese, the company’s headquarters.

Registration is open to all audiences and allows a free download of the video game Assetto Corsa Competizione during the weekend of May 29 to 31. The three most prominent drivers in the final will spend three days at the factory, training with the brand’s official drivers and driving a closed-circuit competition Lamborghini.

An exhibition race will be held this Friday at Monza to celebrate Lamborghini’s entry into the world of eSports in style. It will feature comments from Executive Director Stefano Domenicali and former pilots David Coulthard and Emmanuele Pirro. Among the pilots present will be Cristóbal Rosaleny, co-director of SoyMotor.com, who attends the event as a guest.

“Simracing is one of the booming fields in the world of eSports, which are increasingly important for new generations. This is an opportunity for Lamborghini to combine the excitement of virtual racing with the appeal of our cars and our competition program, “said Domenicali.

“The Real Race has been designed to combine realism and professionalism,” said David Coulthard. “In the simulation world, driving skills are transferable to reality. That is why Lamborghini wants to give players an opportunity to test a real car as part of the prize. There’s nothing like getting behind the wheel of a Lamborghini. ”

