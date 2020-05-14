The Real Murcia Tennis Club 1919 has reopened its doors after two months of closure after the pandemic caused by COVID-19. Access will be allowed exclusively to members, and always by appointment, after the club’s board of directors has approved a series of access and use measures and regulations that will be mandatory for all.

Ariana Geerlings, current champion of Spain for children, has been one of the first to return to the facilities to resume her training. The player of the club has shared the court with her partner Martín García-Ripoll, another young promise of regional tennis.

At the moment, you can only use the tennis and paddle courts, exclusively in individual mode, since doubles matches are not allowed. The reopening of the gym has also been reported, although with a capacity limited to 30% of its capacity and its use is always linked to the presence of club monitors. Common areas such as the restaurant, cafeteria and pool will remain closed.

To meet the demands of the authorities, the club has carried out measures such as sanitizing and disinfecting the facilities in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Hydroalcoholic gel dispensers have also been placed in all Club areas that are susceptible to use.

On the other hand, a system for entering and leaving the club has been arbitrated so that there are no crowds and interpersonal distance is respected, among other rules.

In addition, temperature controls will be done when entering and if they exceed 37.5 degrees the member will be recommended not to access the facilities.

The complex, which has 15 tennis courts and 4 paddle tennis courts, can be booked at different times to minimize the possibility that users do not cross each other when entering or leaving. The gym, for its part, will be disinfected after each session, following the instructions set by the health authorities.