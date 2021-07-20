The Real Club de Golf La Peñaza hosts the Santander Golf Tour Letas Zaragoza

During the morning of today the fourth stop of the Santander Golf Tour 2021. An appointment that will start tomorrow at the Real Club de Golf La Peñaza de Zaragoza with the PRO-AM, which will be followed by three days of golf at the highest level with professional players from twenty-three countries.

Previous presentation with the authorities

The presentation of the event was attended by, Fernando Used, president of RCG La Peñaza; Jose Maria Dehesa, president of the Aragonese Golf Federation; Gemma Bonet, commercial director of Santander Private Banking in Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja; Y Alicia garrido, Executive Director of Sports & Business.

The presentation ceremony was opened by Fernando Used, president of RCG La Peñaza who said he was very happy to celebrate this tournament again: “We are delighted to receive and support women’s golf, we are around 35-40% of women’s licenses in our club , it is being promoted a lot. We have always bet on the great golf players, such as Raquel Carriedo, one of the best Spanish players in history. The field is in magnificent condition, I hope we can all enjoy the show ”.

On behalf of Banco Santander, was present Gemma Bonet, commercial director of Private Banking in Aragón, Navarra and La Rioja, who stated that she was very happy to celebrate this test again: “First of all, I want to thank the club for the magnificent facilities that this week. Tomorrow the clients will surely have a very enjoyable day and the players will have a great tournament. And finally, also thank the players who will make our clients have a great day. The Santander Golf Tour is an important commitment by Banco Santander to professional women’s golf. We are delighted to support this sport, and more, after the year that we have passed ”.

By last, Alicia Garrido, executive director of Sports & Business and director of the circuit, thanked the collaboration of all the sponsors and collaborators, as well as the media support that the circuit has. He also recalled that the PRO AM day will be held tomorrow Tuesday, and that during Thursday, Friday and Saturday it will be played co-sanctioned with the LET Access Series, second division of Ladies European Tour.

In addition, this tournament has an important incentive, since the six best players not classified for the previous ones of the Women’s British Open, will receive an invitation to the final phase of the PQ. This year’s charity action is run by the Aladina Foundation and the Seve Ballesteros Foundation. In addition, in each tournament during this season there will be a special award for the best classified Spanish, which is sponsored by Golf Fairies.