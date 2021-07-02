The real age of The Simpsons … if they had aged | Entertainment

How old would the protagonists of The Simpsons currently be if they had aged since its premiere? Sometimes the eternal youth of animation is a blessing.

After more than thirty years on the air, and with expectations of reaching at least its 34th season, The Simpsons is one of the most successful animated series of all time. The series has seen the characters evolve in many ways, but not aging, beyond some flashforward into the future.

This brings us to a question that we have already asked ourselves individually on occasion here at Hobby Consolas: How old would the characters in the series currently be? Matt Groening?

Sticking to what we know, and to the data that the series occasionally reflects in its chapters, we know that Homer and Marge they would now be enjoying a lustrous 65 years. Bart Simpson would be 42 years old, closely followed by Lisa, with 40. Maggie he stays at a discreet 32 ​​or 33 (there is some discrepancy about his age).

Beyond the residents of Evergreen Terrace 742, we meet his pious little neighbor, Ned Flanders, who is now 82 years old, although he would surely remain just as youthful thanks to divine power.

The director Skinner He would have already retired from teaching and would not have to put up with thugs like Bart, since he would already be 68 years old, a lifetime dedicated to teaching … and Vietnam, of course. Lenny and Carl they would share a round 50 years, even for that they go together.

Now, in a territory with more discrepancies, we have characters like Monty burns, whose current age would range from 92 to 118 years. Burns’ actual age is one of the great mysteries of The Simpsons. His helper, Smithers, would be between 53 and 67 years old, while the iconic Krusty the Clown It is quite a mystery that it can be between 63 and 91 years old.

Be that as it may, the characters in The Simpson They have been “stagnant” in their ages for 32 years, like Jordi Hurtado, well.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Cazallas.