the reactions to the death of Pilar Bardem

Pilar Bardem, with her daughter Mónica Bardem, at the Union de Actores award ceremony in 2020 (Photo: Pablo Cuadra via .)

The death of actress Pilar Bardem at the age of 82 has awakened a wave of messages of support and respect for the winner of a goya. There are numerous personalities from the world of politics and culture who have expressed their condolences to the family and expressed their pain at the death.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has lamented the death of the interpreter and recalled that Bardem leaves a “huge legacy in film, theater and television.” However, the Spanish president has highlighted his facet as a social activist pointing out that he was “a defender of equality, freedom and rights.”

Also the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, has spoken about the death of the artist. The Minister of Labor has emphasized that Bardem not only “embodied the power of women on stage”, he also did so in his “life”.

The leader of the United Left, Alberto Garzón, has also expressed his condolences, noting that “she was deeply committed to culture and social advancement”, not only in Spain, but throughout the world. The reaction of the Minister of Consumption has had a special meaning, since Pilar Bardem became part of an electoral list due to her training.

From United We Can there have been numerous expressions of gratitude to the cultural and social trajectory of the actress. The Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, has described it as “the history of cinema and theater in our country and also of political activism.”

The secretary general of Podemos has sent a heartfelt hug to those close to him to say goodbye to Bardem with respect. “May the earth be light for you, teacher,” he posted on his Twitter account.

Similarly, the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has assured that the artist’s “commitment to democracy” and how she has dedicated her efforts to achieve “a better world” will never be forgotten. Another member of the management of the purple formation, Pablo Echenique, has sent his condolences defending that Bardem was and is “one of those people who puts all his public capital at the service of social justice.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

