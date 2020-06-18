« Oh! Come and tell the judge »: the arrest of a man in San Francisco, in 1918, for not wearing a mask. (California State Library)

Hasn’t someone reached you by WhatsApp the well-meaning forwarding of a video with a suspected doctor who recommends gargling of baking soda – or salt, or vinegar, or some other ordinary substance, invisible as obvious – to cure or prevent COVID-19?

There are other options, in others social networks, of disinformation with miraculous remedies against coronavirus: from bleach or bleach to cow urine, through supplements for the immune system, traditional Chinese medicine shuanghuanglian, products with Colloidal Silver or derived from the human umbilical cord, all kinds of delusional advice has bombarded the population frightened by a pandemic that, so far, lacks a cure and vaccine to prevent it.

A side effect of the internet, one could speculate; just as the Resistance to wearing a mask seen in many places in the United States —Including businesses that, as part of their policy to admit customers, ask people to remove their masks or masks— could be thought of as a unwanted consequence of political polarization in a country sensitized by the proximity of the presidential elections and more than 2.1 million infections and almost 120,000 deaths from SARS-CoV-2.

« We are open / to the truth. Masks are not allowed. Handshakes are fine. Hugs are fine »: the signs that a store reopened in Simi Valley (David Parsons / @ davidlparsons)

But if the history leaves no lesson, neither technology nor culture wars explain these phenomena: perhaps we should think about the Human nature why, during the epidemic of 1918-1919 fluexactly the same thing happened.

The deadliest outbreak of history — killed some 50 million people in the world; other calculations speak of the double— aroused the ingenuity of merchants who offered magic new products As the Veno’s antitussive waves Dr. Cassell’s tablets, Or simply they adapted marketing of others already existing, such as Borden’s malted milk, which began to be sold as a vitality booster. The resistance to the use of masks generated from ordinances up to public campaigns to counter it, and came to gather 2,000 people at a rally of the Anti Mask Mask in San Francisco, California.

« Wear a mask and save your life! »: A Red Cross ad in the Berkeley Daily Gazette. « You should wear a mask, not just to protect yourself against the flu, pneumonia, and death. but also to your children and your neighbor. »

Similarly, the first peak of coronavirus infection, the streets of the cities in the United States They began to fill with people who, both for enjoying the air on warm days of the year and for protesting against racism, exposed themselves to new infections. The use of face masks, for example until April it had increased steadily, I know stagnated in June in less than 70% of people, according to YouGov data. And the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) has not stopped sending Warning letters to those who falsely promote products against COVID-19.

Historian J. Alex Navarro, who participated with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the efforts of epidemic preparedness that were made during the government of George W. Bush, is also co-director —with Howard Markel— of the Influenza Encyclopedia, a online encyclopedia on the flu of 1918-1919And with that knowledge she spoke to Mother Jones about « the human tendency to rebel against authority, even if it means putting health at risk ”.

« A dangerous drone »

The FDA has not stopped sending warning letters to those promoting products against COVID-19 (fda.gov/FDA Flickr).

At that time, the planet was still impacted by the First World War ongoing, there was a sense of patriotism that merged with the fight against the pandemic. « For example, in places where ordinances were passed on the use of masks, the Red Cross printed a newspaper ad that basically said ‘Save a life, wear a mask. Do your part. ’ In fact, he used the word ‘drone’, which had been used to speak of people who did not do what they had to do in the war effort. ”

The notice said: « The man, the woman, or the child who do not wear a mask will now be a dangerous drone«

With the speed of lightning the Veno’s antitussive promised to cure a cough. (British Newspaper Archive)

However, there were “notable acts of resistance, from legal challenges to open disobedience ”, continued Navarro. « For example, three weeks after the epidemic in Atlanta, a group of merchants talks to the mayor, Asa Candler, and says, « We need to reopen. » He was a pro-trade politician, and unilaterally decided against the objection of the health board that Atlanta would be reopened when the epidemic was not over. In fact we don’t know what the course of the epidemic really was in Atlanta, because the city ​​stopped reporting cases as I did before. «

The San Francisco Rebellion

Germ Killer Medicine was looking for sellers for a « new discovery » against « cold and flu, » which it predicted would be a best-seller. (Library of Congress of the USA)

exist records of mask wear orders in Denver, Seattle and Oakland, among other cities in the western United States, and « in all of them hated them, » Navarro summarized. But in one city there was a rebellion: San Francisco. When the first ordinance imposing them was issued, « there was hundreds of people arrested for not using themNavarro recalled. The reasons cannot be established: it may be due to defiance of the authority, because they believed that the government could not indicate it as an order without violating the Constitution, because they believed that they did not need them, because they believed that they were not effective, because they thought they could save the discomfort undetected or because they forgot to date one, he speculated.

« Don’t tell me! Young man, get yourself a mask or go to jail »: There were no possible arguments against the San Francisco Police in 1918. (California State Library)

Only on October 27, 1918, according to the Influenza Encyclopedia, the Police arrested 110 people in San Francisco for not having a mask or for using it inappropriately. « Each was accused of ‘Disturbance of the peace’ and most received a $ 5 fine, money that went to the Red Cross. Nine unfortunate souls were charged before a particular judge, who decided sentences with short jail terms » On October 28, there were another 50 arrests – five people were jailed and seven others were fined $ 10 – and resistance continued in the following days. « The city ​​jail filled with people and the contravening judges were forced to work late into the night and on sundays to solve the cases ”.

« Wear the scarf and do your part to protect me !: A message from the public on a US government poster that was offered free in 1918 to all jurisdictions that wanted to explain that » colds, flu, pneumonia and tuberculosis are transmitted in this way. ”(Administration of National Archives and Registries)

« That led to a second order of wearing masks, in January 1919, when there was a resurgence of cases, and that time without a doubt there was disrespectNavarro added. « People did not like to wear chinstraps. And there was even opposition from prominent doctors. A member of the California Board of Supervisors was a member of the Anti Mask Mask«

Dr. Cassell’s pills and other illusions

« Health ruined by the flu: A victim of the great scourge explains the splendid health-enhancing effects of Dr. Cassell’s tablets. » (Library of Congress of the USA)

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) made a compilation of advertisements broadcast in newspapers during the flu 1918-1919, with images taken from the United States Library of Congress, the National Archives and Records Administration, the British Newspaper Archive and the California State Library. « Many companies tried to get revenue from the epidemic, exaggerating their offers in ads, « he explained. « ‘Some were scams’said John Barry of the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at the University of Tulane in New Orleans. ‘Some of them were probably sincere about what they believed.’ ”

Milton, a throat antiseptic, promised that « if you use it as a mouthwash and nasal spray, morning and night, and as a gargle, you will be immune. » (British Newspaper Archive)

For example, a company appealed to the terror of families: Children died on the way to school, he said, and they had to be protected with their « Indian cure ». And you had to rush to buy it: the product was already scarce. A little more sober, but only a little, the manufacturers of Milton, an antiseptic for the throat, warned about « the ravages of the flu that spreads everywhere » and the benefits of its product that could return someone « immune«

Soldiers at Camp Dix, NJ, gargle with salty water in September 1918 – a form of magical thinking to guard against the deadly flu. (Everett Collection / National Archives)

The manufacturer of the Dr. Cassell’s Tablets He cited the miraculous effect they had on G.A. Parmenter, of London, who felt bad on a train, while the fever rose and « began to speak incoherently. » The company also highlighted that pills treated nervous breakdowns and insomnia, which had been his original goal, before the epidemic forced new marketing.

Health personnel, absenteeism and solidarity

Resistance to the use of masks is not a new phenomenon: it already happened in the influenza epidemic of 1918-1919. (Administration of National Archives and Registries)

« The Spanish flu had three waves in the United States: a relatively mild spring and summer, a devastating autumn, finally a final wave from November to February 1919 caused by the relaxation of security measures after the end of the First World WarWSJ recalled. « Everybody went outside and he kissed with complete strangers, ”Sandra Opdycke, author of The Flu Epidemic of 1918, told the newspaper.

« Two children died on the way to school, » evoked the announcement by « the Indian Cure » that « works magic with fever, » according to its promoters. (British Newspaper Archive)

But there was, nevertheless, an awareness that there was a danger of a resurgence. A pharmacy Arkansas warned against overconfidence in September 1919: he offered his clients a health kit to be prepared in case of new wave. And the cafeteria owner The Murfette, from Brinkley, also Arkansas, assured her clients that they should not worry about returning to their premises: the hygiene guaranteed that they would not be infected.

« There is no danger here, » promoted The Murfette coffee shop. « Each glass we use is washed twice in running water, dried and polished. » (Library of Congress of the USA)

« The pandemic created a high demand for legitimate health workers and not so much”WSJ continued. The Chicago School of Nursing He took the opportunity to promote his distance courses on a larger scale, for all those who were looking for “a kind and respected vocation«

« Be a nurse. Earn $ 15 to $ 25 per week. Thousands are embracing this kind and respected vocation, « he invited to use his » simple and sophisticated system « to » learn from home « the Chicago School of Nursing. (Library of Congress of the USA)

Finally, the advertisements of the time also reflect that the store closingsAlthough it was limited, it ended up forced by the amount of people who stopped going to work, either because she was ill or for fear of contagion. « According to Professor Barry, absenteeism reached 60% in shipyards, for example, » explained WSJ. « The New York Telephone Company asked his clients to limit calls to a minimumso that operators who were still going to work could deal with the essential communications«

“Think before using the phone: ‘Is this call necessary?’”: In the face of “the serious shortage of our operators’ staff due to the Spanish flu”, the New York Telephone Company requested: “All efforts must be made to restrict the use of the telephone to calls that are essential ”. (Library of Congress of the USA)

