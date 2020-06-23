The positive announcement came out of Novak Djokovic and the networks instantly started to smoke. The last piece of a domino effect that probably arose in the middle of the disco where they held a night party, the world’s number one has been immersed in the eye of the hurricane after what happened last weekend in Zadar. He Adria Tour It has ended up being a serious irresponsibility, an idea that is born of a good intention, as its communiqué says, but executed without the slightest care by the precautionary measures that are practically practiced in the rest of the world.

Thus, the protagonists of the tennis world did not take long to give their opinion. A mixture of concern, respect and the feeling, according to many players, that this was absolutely inevitable. The first to come to the fore has been Nick Kyrgios, one of the fiercest critics of the conditions under which the Adria Tour has been played over the last few weeks and who could not miss an appointment like today to leave his comment after the positive bomb.

The Canberra tennis player, in fact, used what happened to try to make people see that their behavior on the court is not so irresponsible or unsportsmanlike compared to the latest events surrounding world tennis. “Prayers to all the players who have been infected by COVID-19. Don’t tell me anything about my behavior” irresponsible “or described as” stupid “: this takes the palm“sentenced the Australian attaching the video of the famous party in which Djokovic, Zverev, Thiem or Krajinovic danced limbo without a shirt in a nightclub in Belgrade.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

Another of the most critical tennis players, although with a more satirical perspective, has been Tennys Sandgren. The quarterfinalist of the Australian Open recently commented that he planned to “baptize his water with positive vibrations” in case Djokovic did not contract the coronavirus, in view of the multiple positives that were emerging. After the news of the contagion of the number one in the world, he continued with his scabies: “I told my water that it was very beautiful, anyway.”

Also on the women’s circuit they watch with concern what happened in Zadar last weekend. Naomi Osaka, one of the most active tennis players on social networks during this period of hiatus, had no need to write any text. A simple gif serves to summarize his disapproval of security measures on the Adria Tour, which Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the current number 30 in the world, also qualified as “crazy”.

pic.twitter.com/xcSl08rz2d – NaomiOsaka 大 坂 な お み (@naomiosaka) June 23, 2020

Among the other reactions, that of Karen Khachanov it was probably the most moderate. The Russian, seeing as one of his closest friends, Andrey Rublev, said present on the last date of the Adria Tour, was probably concerned about the well-being of his contemporary. The negative in his test does not hide his concern: “Dissatisfaction with the positive for COVID-19 of many of my friends and colleagues. I wish that everyone who has it will go through a speedy recovery. Take care!”

Finally, in addition, we can highlight the reaction of the first professional tennis player to catch COVID-19, although in very different circumstances than today. Thiago Seyboth-Wild, the young Brazilian champion in Santiago de Chile a few months ago, practically relieved his anger at public opinion in his country after Djokovic’s announcement, revealing that the prosecutor said that he had spread the virus throughout his country and wished kisses to those who thought than “I had done shit”.

Below, the Brazilian clarifies the enigmatic tweet: “I didn’t really do anything wrong, people slandered me or any physical activity I did, I was alone or with my sister / girlfriend. Parties and things like that, everything that He said about me, including about those who participated in the process, it is all a lie, “denounced the Brazilian, whose complaint constitutes the most bizarre turn in a world of tennis visibly affected by what happened in the Balkan lands.