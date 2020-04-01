During the afternoon of today what was an open secret was made official. The feeling that it was something that had to happen does not make the 2020 Wimbledon suspension stop being a very hard blow for racket sports lovers. Not only for the fans, who remember glorious evenings and old games like never before, but also for the players, who after all move tennis.

And is that without tennis players there is nothing. They are the main victims of the suspension of a Grand slam. In this case, not only the economic issue is at stake (it must be borne in mind that many of the tennis players who touch the top-100 end up taking advantage of their year for, to a large extent, the prize money of these tournaments). The symbolic burden of playing in what for many is the Tennis Cathedral is an extra motivational component for anyone who steps on the grass at Wimbledon. Having it taken away from you with one stroke is, without a doubt, a dish of good taste.

The reactions were immediate, and far exceed the stir of the postponement of Roland Garros, to give an example. Sadness, surprise or shock, but without losing focus on what is really important: health. That’s the priority and while this is a huge stick for them, they are perfectly savvy about the situation. We already showed you the reaction of Federer, absolutely “devastated”, but both the ATP circuit and the WTA have come out en masse on social networks.

On the women’s circuit, for example, many of its protagonists have been especially shocked. We highlight the reaction of Elina Svitolina, who again used TikTok to show his sadness, this time “versioning” Céline Dion’s All By Myself. At the same time, Paula Badosa He showed his “sadness for the news”, but in turn stressed that health “comes first”. “See you in 2021, Wimbledon,” said the Spaniard, bringing to light a snapshot before her participation last year. Also the so many times champion in London, Serena Williams, He offered his reaction to what had happened. Let’s say the American was quite concise: “I’m in shock.”

Very sad for the news … Gonna miss you so much this year … but health’s first!

See you in 2021 @Wimbledon #staysafe https://t.co/HcOznRKZZd

– Paula Badosa (@ paulabadosa15) April 1, 2020

#Wimbledon – pic.twitter.com/ArJFzQHpP6

– Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) April 1, 2020

Also joined Simona halep to the signs of sadness, but yes, the last champion in SW19 wanted to add a point of humor and positivity in the face of bad news. “Last year’s finale will forever be one of the happiest days of my life. However, we are going through something that is much bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will return. At least this means I have even more time for my desire to defend the title increases! “said the Romanian.

So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title – pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD

– Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020

One of the most vocal around the cancellation of grass tennis was Angelique Kerber. The German tennis player, also several times champion at Wimbledon, was not only excited to play the third Grand Slam of the year: also to play the first edition of a tournament in which the local star was presumed, as was the new WTA in Berlin. “I think it goes without saying that I am blown away that the cancellation of the grass tour means that I will not be able to play in front of my audience at events like Bad Homburg or Berlin. It is disappointing for me, but especially for those who have. Given everything to carry out these events and for the fans who love our sport and support us all year round.

pic.twitter.com/jw76Oy124h

– Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) April 1, 2020

Similarly, in men’s tennis there have been words of desolation. The reactions did not take long and one of them comes from Kevin Anderson, finalist of 2019, which not only refers to the London tournament but to the bulk of the grass tournaments. “I have always had great memories at Wimbledon. He will miss the grass tour, but the most important thing is that we all focus on staying healthy and safe at home,” reads the South African tweet.

I’ve always had so many great memories at @Wimbledon. The grass season will definitely be missed but the most important thing right now for us to focus on is that we’re all staying healthy and safe at home. pic.twitter.com/Btlu9rMfDc

– Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) April 1, 2020

.