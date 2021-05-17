The reactions of the Barça footballers after winning the Champions League

05/17/2021 at 11:33 AM CEST

Football Club Barcelona won its first UWCL on Sunday, becoming the first club to have the men’s and women’s Champions League in its track record. After the bust of Budapest, They promised they would return. And in Goteborg they have shown that, just two years later, they have become the best team in Europe.

Alexia Putellas: “I feel like this has just started”

The second captain analyzed what this Champions League meant for the team: “When we lost we set out to reach another final and win it. But I feel that this does not stop here. We will enjoy a few days and then we will go for the triplet to extend this historic season“he explained.

The footballer was doubtful for the match after training on the sidelines in Goteborg. Alexia said that next season it will also be “more complicated” to revalidate the title but that they will do “everything they have already done and more” to achieve it. Finally, he also spoke of Chelsea, who lived what they starred in two years ago. “Nobody wants to lose but thanks to that defeat today we are where we are. Today we have raised the glass very high, but we had to go through that, “he claimed.

Mariona: “We have finished the journey but many people started it before”

Barcelona attacker Mariona Caldentey remembered those who preceded her. It is a path that “many people started before,” he commented. “Today being here I want to remember those pioneers, with whom I did not coincide. From Marta Unzé, Laura Ràfols, Ruth García, Meli Nicolau, Sonia Bermúdez and all those players who are part of the team’s history and started this path “, he claimed.

The footballer also mentioned the work they do from Budapest: “In two years the team has made a brutal change and today was the day to prove it. Not just today, but the entire season. But today was the final day and I think it happened to Chelsea like us, that you reach the first final and you don’t really know where you are “, he summarized

Melanie Serrano: “I am very proud of the team that we are”

And among those pioneers that Mariona cited, is Melanie. The player has been with the team for 17 seasons, she arrived many years before the club established itself as a professional section: “The words I can say are few for all the time I have been trying to achieve the greatest possible achievement, a Champions “, admitted in statements to Barça TV. “I have been fortunate to be here and I feel sorry for the people who deserve as much as I do to live this moment. I want to tell them that this is also theirs, they have also contributed their two cents to be here“, he claimed.

Vicky Losada: “It’s a dream to win the Champions League with this shirt”

The captain of the Barça affirmed that: “it’s a dream to win the Champions League with this shirt“In addition, he emphasized how they became the European champions, being true to the style that represents them:” The team has no roof, I think this has not been our best game. It’s not just winning, it’s how we want to win and no one can match our style right now, “explained the Barça midfielder in this sense.

Lluís Cortés: “I promised the players that one day we would achieve it”

The Football Club Barcelona coach was clear that they would return and become champions: “So all this was far away, but we knew that with work and dedication we could achieve it.. As Alexia Putellas said last year there was no distance and it has been shown that there is not, “he declared.

And he asked the fans to value the campaign they are leading: “This does not have to stop here, the fans celebrate it well because winning the Champions is not easy and it is not done every day. We give up many things beyond football to achieve this, “he recalled. In addition, for the Barça coach the merit “is not only winning”, but also “how” it was done. “The message in the dressing room was that we should win in our own way and having achieved it makes us very proud“, He said.

To finish, he admits his conviction that this Champions League would be taken home: “The feelings during the week before the final were very good and I was convinced that things would go well, but I didn’t expect that much. By scoring a goal in minute 1 I knew that he would not escape“, Cortés sentenced