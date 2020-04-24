On social media, traditional supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro spoke about the resignation of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, who announced on Friday (24/04) his departure from the government of Jair Bolsonaro, after a fall of arm with the president around the command of the Federal Police.

Minister Sergio Moro announced resignation with harsh speech against President Jair Bolsonaro

“I have to preserve my biography,” the minister said in a statement on Friday when announcing his resignation.

The now ex-minister justified his departure by citing the dismissal of the director general of the PF, Maurício Valeixo, and mentioned on several occasions the need for autonomy to exercise his functions.

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL) stated in her Twitter profile that she is very sorry for the minister’s departure.

“I’m sorry for @SF_Moro’s departure from the Government. Not only for being my best man of marriage, but mainly for his exemplary behavior as a citizen, judge and Minister. He will always have my deep admiration, as well as the gratitude of all good Brazilians. Thank you, Moro! “, She said.

Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, dismissed by President Bolsonaro, highlighted the always technical profile of the work of now also former Minister Moro.

“The work done has always been technical. During the epidemic, we worked more closely, always thinking about the common good. Congratulations on the work, Minister @SF_Moro. The country thanks you! Other fights will come!”, He said.

Mandetta’s statement was replicated by PSL leader in the Chamber, federal deputy Joice Hasselmann.

State Representative Janaina Paschoal (PSL) stated that “for the country, I would prefer Minister Moro to stay”, but understands his reasons and reiterates his unconditional support for him. “The Minister proved his worth in the Judiciary and also in the Ministry. For a brief period, Brazil did not have a lawyer for the President at the MJ”.

Pastor Silas Malafaia gave one of the strongest statements against the president. He said that Moro’s departure is “UNBELIEVABLE” and said he was an ally of the president, but considered the outcome inadmissible.

“I am an ally of the President, NOT ALIENATED! The greatest absurdity and lack of political ability at that time. I know that it is the President’s responsibility to appoint PF director (art 84 caput, item xxv of the constitution art 2º-law 9266) ONLY Q HE HAS GIVEN MORO CARTA BRANCA.INADMISSIVEL “.

Minutes later, he published a new post, in which he reiterated support for Bolsonaro.

Allan dos Santos, presenter at Canal Tuesday Livre, one of the most popular bolsonaristas sites, highlighted Moro’s comparison of Bolsonaro’s behavior towards former president Dilma Rousseff, a former judge’s political disaffection.

“@SF_Moro leaves the Ministry of Justice, shooting and handing the head of President @jairbolsonaro to @RodrigoMaia (who was about to be buried politically). Now it remains to know what is or is not true “, he said. “Moro dissolved the base of President @jairbolsonaro. He shot politically and launched himself as” the one who fought against the system “at the moment when Maia, Dória, Carlos Moisés and Witzel apply state dictatorships and nobody knows who ordered Bolsonaro to be killed”.

Minutes after the post, Allan softened the tone and republished posts that questioned Moro’s arguments against President Bolsonaro. In the view republished by Allan, changing the direction of the Federal Police would be the responsibility of the president.

Former volleyball player Ana Paula Henkel, another active bolsonarista supporter, said that this is an “incredibly sad day for those who support the country. It is not just the government that loses irremediably today, it is Brazil. Sergio Moro is a giant. Thank you Moro. This profile has always been and always will be #TeamMoro “.

