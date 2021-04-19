The reaction of the Sevillian teams to the Super League

04/19/2021

The announcement of the creation of the Super League has not taken long to generate reactions on all football fronts, also in Seville, where as usual, they have taken it as a joke and have not been slow to sharpen the new competition. You just have to see the Betis website (https://www.realbetisbalompie.es/), where there is a partial classification in which Atlético, Real Madrid and Barcelona no longer appear and where Sevilla leads the table with the Betis team in third position.

And with regard to Sevilla, the followers of the Sevilla team have not been slow to proclaim their team champion of the League if it was confirmed that the three dissidents would be disqualified from LaLiga. Even the followers of Cádiz have intervened to point out that with the new situation the Cadiz team could end up playing UEFA.