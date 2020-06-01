The different clubs of Spanish football, Both the First Division and the Second Division have reacted positively and with great enthusiasm to the announcement by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, to give the green light to professional competitions as of the week of June 8 next. All the clubs have reacted on social networks with exciting and hopeful messages and, some of them, also using the hastag #VolverEsGanar.

In this sense, all the clubs, both technical and players and managers, are now awaiting the next meetings in which, among other things, the dates and times of the matches must be decided, as well as the official date of the start of the competition post-coronavirus.

These are some of the messages from Spanish clubs:

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has already set a date for the start of LaLiga! It will be the week of June 8. #VolverEsGanar – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 23, 2020

⚪️⚽️ #VolverEsGanar ⚽️ ⚪️ https://t.co/z3cNB8cdf6 – Real Sporting #VolverEsGanar (@RealSporting) May 23, 2020

Professional competitions are back. Since the week of June 8 and thanks to the height of view of all parties involved in the sports field, always under the guidance of @sanidadgob. #VolverEsGanar pic.twitter.com/4XkFAVJ4Fr – LaLiga (@LaLiga) May 23, 2020

Release gara! We return # VolverEsGanar https://t.co/GceZE1NCoK – SD Eibar (@SDEibar) May 23, 2020

The week of June 8 returns @LaLiga! ⚽️ Which game are you looking forward to the most? #VolverEsGanar #AurreraReala https://t.co/aNcQjdjeJG – Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociety) May 23, 2020

#VolverEsGanar https://t.co/P5AFyuYnml – Levante UD (@LevanteUD) May 23, 2020

THE LEAGUE IS BACK # RealMadrid – Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) May 23, 2020

