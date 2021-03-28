The reaction of Oskar Matute (Bildu) after this comment about the Basques in ‘Liarla Pardo’

The deputy of EH Bildu in Congress Oskar Matute has responded through his Twitter account to what has happened in the Liarla Pardo program of LaSexta, where they have commented on a news from El Independiente about the genetics of the Basques.

According to this information, which cites a study by the CSIC and the Pompeu Fabra University, the Basques are “genetically different from the rest of the Spaniards” because “the Euskera served as a barrier” causing there to be no interaction between the Basques and other inhabitants of the region. Peninsula like the Arabs or the Romans.

When commenting on this information, the journalist Inés Paz, in charge of the “last minute” news, has made a comment about the beauty of the Basques: “I had always said that they are the most handsome in Spain, but that is a personal opinion ”.

Words that have provoked the laughter of Cristina Pardo, presenter of the program, and the rest of those present at the table, who have prevented Paz from explaining the study calmly.

A moment that has caught the attention of Matute, who has responded with this tweet: “I defend the right to laugh at almost everything (this too) and everyone. Let’s see if when it touches laughter with others, we all laugh together, the presenter, the gathering and a server. I don’t know why I don’t … “

I defend the right to laugh at almost everything (this too) and everyone. Let’s see if when we laugh with others, we all laugh together, the presenter, the chattellers and a server. I don’t know why I don’t know … pic.twitter.com/nS96iyeTN9 – Oskar Matute (@OskarMatute) March 28, 2021

