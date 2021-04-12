The reaction of Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo to an uncomfortable silence in ‘Antena 3 Noticias’

The newscast couple formed by Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo they show their good tune every weekend on set. In addition to rigorously reporting current news, the jokes that Matías Prats shares with the public and with his partner when dealing with relaxed or anecdotal issues are also common. On this occasion, both have starred in a curious moment which led to an awkward silence and laughter from both presenters.

It all happened this Saturday, in the Antena 3 desktop newscasts. After showing a preview of Jordi Évole’s interview with Miguel Bosé that La Sexta broadcasts this Sunday, Matías Prats has addressed the camera to give way to sports.

“Child prodigy of martial arts, with 12 years has been eleven times champion, Angie Rigueiro already tells you“Prats said before the watchful eye of his partner.

Immediately afterwards, the presenters have starred in an uncomfortable silence of just a few seconds, since in the advance of the sports Prats had forgotten to mention an event indicated in the football calendar: the classic of the league between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

“Plus the last hour of the Classic, there is a game!“Matías Prats hurriedly qualified, while Mónica Carrillo confirmed it with a smile:” That’s right, “she indicated.” Well, and let them see us too, we return tonight with more news, “added Carrillo.

The fragment of that run over end has been shared on social networks, where Mónica Carrillo herself he has taken it with humor and he has also shared it on his Twitter account.