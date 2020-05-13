She burst into tears after learning that she was infected with coronavirus.

The current situation of the pandemic has done nothing but worsen. Currently in the world it has already exceeded 4 million infected and it is already approaching the more than 290,000 deaths.

While quarantine begins to decrease in some parts of Europe, in the Americas region It seems to be just beginning.

Millions of people go out every day to try to mitigate the COVID-19 epidemic with their work. Doctors, nurses, cleaning staff, everyone leaves in fear of catching it.

In the case of this nurse, the latter was what happened to her. In a video that was released on the Twitter account of the news site “La Lupa” in Peru you can see a group of discouraged nurses While one breaks into tears. She is infected with coronavirus and apparently she is also pregnant.

VIDEO #Ica nurse at the Santa María del Socorro Hospital in Ica breaks down in tears after she tested positive for #COVID ー 19. Difficult situation of medical personnel in our country. @Minsa_Peru pic.twitter.com/OhpMm20P0K – LA LUPA Noticias (@lalupa_pe) April 29, 2020

The video was recorded at the Santa María Hospital Nurse in Socorro de Ica. In the footage they comment that do not have the necessary protection measures to treat those infected with COVID-19. They only wear a gown and a mask.

The video has been shared on various networks insisting the inhabitants to stay in their homes. There is no other way to stop this epidemic. The nurse has been filled with praise and messages of strength so that she can leave without suffering from the disease.

All our thoughts are with the nurse. Share this note in a show of support to all health personnel who take risks for us. Together we can help, if it is in your possibilities, stay at home.