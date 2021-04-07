The Razer Book and Razer Blade laptops finally arrive in Spain

04/06/2021 at 7:32 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

The firm focused on gaming Razer has launched two of its most anticipated laptop ranges to Spain. We talk about Razer Blade 15 and the Razer Book, which have everything you need to enjoy long gaming sessions, as they incorporate the latest hardware from NVIDIA and Intel to ensure maximum performance.

Generally, the firm has always been more established on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, especially in terms of laptops and products beyond its well-known peripherals. However, Razer through a press release has notified the availability of several of its laptops to our country, so we can get hold of the Razer Book or the Razer Blade 15 through websites such as PC Components or Amazon Spain. These new teams have the latest NVIDIA 30 Series graphics cards, like the processors of Intel 11th generation. This means that we can finally have this series of laptops with the Ñ key, and with all the functions located in our language.

One of the keys to this series of notebooks, in addition to the acclaimed graphics cards and processor, are the panels it incorporates. The Blade 15 Advanced, for example, has three versions, each obtaining a different panel. From a screen FullHD at 360Hz, going through a panel Quad HD at 240Hz and a panel 60Hz Ultra HD OLED. However, despite the gaming side of Razer, the Book range satisfies all the needs of the part focused on productivity, having memory, lightness and performance more than enough for this goal.

The Razer Blade 15 will get for sale from € 1,799, while the Razer Book will be available from € 1,699. Both are already available to reserve in the mentioned stores. For more information on both products, you can enter the official Razer website.