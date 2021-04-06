The Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 laptops arrive in Spain after years of waiting | Technology

Razer announces the launch of its famous and appreciated laptops in Spain. These are the Razer Book focused on productivity and the Razer Blade 15 with cards up to the RTX 3080 of 16 GB and OLED screens with 4K resolution.

They have been years waiting for this news and, finally, we can say that Razer laptops arrive in Spain. Considered “Mac with Windows”, the laptops of the company specialized in high-end gaming peripherals are characterized by being resistant, having very good materials, the latest components and a CPU + GPU combo capable of running any game.

Until now, we could only get hold of them through import, but Razer has just announced that the Razer Book and the Razer Blade 15 can now be reserved in Spain. And be careful, because it depends on the model, it will comply for one type of user or another.

And, the Razer Book is more focused on the working world thanks to a compact design and the absence of a discrete GPU, while the Razer Blade 15 are optimal for gamers when they arrive with the latest from Intel and the RTX 30 from Nvidia. . What if, with spanish keyboard.

Razer Blade 15, a gaming beast with RTX 30 and screen up to 360 Hz

As we say, the Blade series is optimal for gamers both for the internal components and for the screen. And it is that, to a very advanced design, two panel configurations are added that will allow us to enjoy a spectacular refreshment or an OLED panel, depending on what we prefer.

Razer Blade 15Base ModelAdvanced ModelFullHD Display at 144Hz | 8 ms response // QHD at 165 Hz | 3 ms response | 100% DCI-P3FullHD at 360 Hz | 2 ms response // QHD at 240 Hz | 2.5 ms response | G-SYNC // OLED 4K @ 60Hz | 1 ms response | 100% DCI-P3 | TouchProcessori7-1075Hi7-10875HRAM Memory16GB DDR4 2,933MHzUp to 32GB DDR4 2,933MHzGPURTX 3060 6GB | RTX 3070 8 GB RTX 3070 8 GB | RTX 3080 8GB | RTX 3080 16 GB Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD | 4 x M.21 TB SSD NVMe Port | 4 x M.2 port Physical connectivity Thunderbolt 3 | 3 x USB-A 3.1 | USB-C 3.2 | HDMI 2.1 | EthernetThunderbolt 3 PD 3.0 | SD card reader | 3 x USB-A 3.2 | USB-C 3.2 PD 3-0Wireless ConnectivityIntel Wireless AX201 | Bluetooth 5.1Intel Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 65 Wh | 230 W80 Wh adapter | 230 W adapter Dimensions255 x 235 x 19.9 mm255 x 235 x 16.9 mm Price From 1,799 euros-

A) Yes, we will be able to opt for a 15.6 “panel that can be FullHD at a 360 Hz refresh, the most suitable for users of very -very- enthusiastic shooters, a QHD panel at 240 Hz with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology or a 4K OLED panel, but at 60 Hz. There is also a model with a QHD screen at 165 Hz or FullHD at 144 Hz.

Inside we will be able to choose the Intel Core i7-10750H processors, a tenth generation processor and six cores, or the Intel Core i7-10875H, an eight-core CPU with a turbo frequency of 5.1 GHz on some of its cores.

We can mount up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM at 2,933 MHz and in the field of GPUs we have the choice of any of the RTX 30 seriesFrom the 3060 to the 3080 with 16GB of VRAM, a real beast.

The Razer Book puts work and office automation in its sights

On the other hand we have the Razer Book, processors that dispense with the discrete GPU and want to become reference notebooks in the office or in environments where we do not need the power of a dedicated GPU.

These arrive with the eleventh generation of Intel processors and we will be able to mount up to Intel i7-1165G7, with a turbo speed of up to 4.7 GHz and the integrated Iris Xe GPU.

We will be able to have up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 4,267 MHz and the screen is 13.4 “in two configurations: one with FullHD + resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) and another UHD + (3,840 x 2,400 pixels), in addition to possibility of touch screens.

A differential factor in this team is that the chassis is made of anodized aluminum and the weight is between 1.34 kg and 1.4 kg.

Launch and price of Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 in Spain

They are high-end devices, they are from Razer and, of course, there was a lot of interest to see the price of the laptops when they arrived in Spain. The Razer Blade 15 start at 1,799 euros and the Book start at 1,699.99 euros.

They will be available soon, but they can already be reserved both on Amazon and PC Components.