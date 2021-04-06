The Razer Blade 15 and Razer Book, finally with a Spanish keyboard

Razer has just announced a very important leap: the launch of its first laptops in Spain with a Spanish keyboard (that is, with our layout and the letter “ñ”). The two devices chosen have been the Razer Blade 15 and the Razer Book, two recent laptops, the first focused on gamers and the second on productivity.

The most interesting model is, perhaps, the first of them, the Razer Blade 15, which was presented at the last CES in Las Vegas and comes with the latest NVIDIA graphics cards (up to an RTX 3080) and FullHD or QHD screens, depending on the model. Then we will get to know them better and see their prices.

Razer Blade 15 Datasheet

RAZER BLADE 15 BASE

RAZER BLADE 15 ADVANCED

DIMENSIONS

355 X 235 X 9.9 mm

355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

SCREEN

16: 9 format

– FullHD 144 Hz, 8 ms

– QHD 165 Hz, 3 ms

Tactile

Gorilla Glass 4

– FullHD 360 Hz, 2 ms

– QHD 240 Hz, 2.5 ms, G-Sync

– 4K OLED 60 Hz

PROCESSOR

Intel Cut i7-10750H

Intel Cut i7-10875H

GRAPHIC CARD

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB

– NVIDIA GeFroce RTX 3070 8 GB – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

RAM

16 GB DDR4 2933 MHz, 8×2 GB

16 GB DDR4 2933 MHz, 8×2 GB

32 GB DDR4 2933 MHz, 16×2 GB

STORAGE

512 GB SSD Mw NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4

Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4

Expandable to 4 TB SSD

1 TB SSD Mw NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4

Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4

Expandable to 4 TB SSD

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

DRUMS

65 Wh

80 Wh

CONNECTIVITY

Intel Wireless AX201

Bluetooth 5.1

Intel WiFi 6E AX210

Bluetooth 5.2

PORTS

Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB-A) x3

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

HDMI 2.1output

Gigabit Ethernet

Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), supports PD 3.0

SD UHS-III reader

USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A) x3

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, supports PD 3.0

HDMI 2.1 output

OTHERS

Spanish keyboard with RGB single-zone

HD Webcam 1 MP / 720P

Stereo speakers

Audio combo

THX Spatial sound

Spanish keyboard with RGB per key

windows Hello, IR HD 1 MP / 720p

Stereo speakers

Audio combo

THX Spatial sound

PRICE

From 1,799 euros

From 2,599 euros

Razer Blade 15 Base Model FHD Intel Core i7-10750H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 / 15.6 “

Gaming with “ñ”

The Razer Blade 15 arrives at our borders in two versions, Base and Advanced. Both devices are similar on the outside, in the sense that, even having a gaming aesthetic, they are not particularly aggressive laptops, but they have substantial differences on the inside, as we can see in the technical sheet on these lines.

Both share the size of the screen (15 inches), but can be achieved with different screen technologies. For example, the Base model can be purchased with a 144 Hz FullHD screen or a 165 Hz QHD screen, while the Advanced model comes with 360 Hz FullHD display, 240Hz QHD or 60Hz 4K OLED.

Under the hood we find Intel processors (i7-10750H for the Base and i7-10875H for the Advanced) and the latest NVIDIA laptop graphics, up to an RTX 3070 in the Base model and up to RTX 3080 with 16GB VRAM for the most powerful model. The storage is between 512 GB and 1 TB NVMe SSD, expandable up to 4 TB, and the RAM memory moves between 16 and 32 GB DDR4 2933 MHz expandable up to 64 GB.

There are differences in connectivity, as the most powerful model has Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E, while the former has Bluetooth 5.1. Some ports are also dropped, such as the SD card reader and PD 3.0 support. As for the battery, 65 Wh for the Base model and 80 Wh for the Advanced model.

Obviously, you have to talk about keyboards. Not only does it have the Spanish layout, but there are differences in lighting. The Base model has RGB single-zone, while his older brother has RGB per key. Be that as it may, in no case has Razer forgotten to implement its Razer Chroma system.

Razer Book Datasheet

RAZER BOOK 13 FHD + NON-TOUCH

RAZER BOOK 13 FHD + TOUCH

RAZER BOOK 13 UHD + TOUCH

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

295.6 x 198.5 x 15.15 mm

1.34 kilos

295.6 x 198.5 x 15.15 mm

1.40 kilos

295.6 x 198.5 x 15.15 mm

1.40 kilos

SCREEN

13.4 inch Matte

FullHD + resolution (1,920 x 1,200 px)

100% sRGB

13.4 inch

FullHD + resolution (1,920 x 1200 px)

Gorilla Glass 6

Anti-reflective coating

Tactile

13.4 inch

UHD + resolution (3,840 x 2,400 px)

Gorilla Glass 6

Anti-reflective coating

Tactile

PROCESSOR

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Corte i7-1165G7

Intel Corte i7-1165G7

GRAPHIC CARD

Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe

RAM

8 GB DDR4 4267 MHz

Dual channel

16GB DDR4 4267 MHz

Dual channel

16 GB DDR4 4267 MHz

Dual channel

STORAGE

256GB PCIe M.2

256GB PCIe M.2

512GB PCIe M.2

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

DRUMS

55 Wh

55 Wh

55 Wh

CONNECTIVITY

Intel Wireless AX201

Bluetooth 5.1

Intel Wireless AX201

Bluetooth 5.1

Intel Wireless AX201

Bluetooth 5.1

PORTS

Thunderbolt 4 USB C x2

USB A 3-2 x1

HDMI 2.0 x1

MicroSD reader

Thunderbolt 4 USB C x2

USB A 3-2 x1

HDMI 2.0 x1

MicroSD reader

Thunderbolt 4 USB C x2

USB A 3-2 x1

HDMI 2.0 x1

MicroSD reader

OTHERS

720p IR webcam

Microphones x4

THX Spatial sound

RGB per key

Combo jack

720p IR webcam

Microphones x4

THX Spatial sound

RGB per key

Combo jack

720p IR webcam

Microphones x4

THX Spatial sound

RGB per key

Combo jack

PRICE

From 1,699 euros

–

–

Not just games, but productivity too

The Razer Blade 15 is the most attractive model for gamers, but Razer has not wanted to miss the opportunity to bring its laptop for productivity, the 13.4-inch Razer Book. Unlike the previous one, this device is more designed for teleworking and mobility.

The device has different screen options, depending on whether we want touch or not. The non-touch model has a 13.4-inch matte screen, while the touch models have a screen of the same size to choose from. FullHD + or UHD + resolution, in both cases protected with Gorilla Glass and anti-reflective coating.

The mainstream Razer Book 13 has an Intel i5-1135G7 processor, while its two siblings level up with a i7-1165G7. Something similar happens with the RAM, which is 8 GB DDR4 4267 MHz in the base model and 16 GB DDR 4267 MHz in touch laptops. For storage, 256GB and 512GB PCIe M.2, respectively.

Otherwise, exactly the same. All three devices have an Iris Xe graphics, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, THX spatial sound, four microphones, an infrared camera, the same connectivity and a 55 Wh battery. In this sense, it should be noted that Razer promises up to 14 hours of autonomy in laptops with a FullHD + screen and up to 11 hours in the model with a 4K screen.

Versions and prices of the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Book

As always with laptops, the price will depend on the model chosen. The Razer Blade 15 It can be purchased for from 1,799 euros in PcComponentes and Amazon, while the Razer Book It has a price that starts at 1,699.99 euros. It can also be purchased at PcComponentes and Amazon.

