The rays could ignite the ‘spark’ of life

The life could arise on Earth thanks to a essential nutrient cocktail about 3.5 billion years ago. One of those ingredients was match, which is now the second most abundant mineral in the human body and a key component of basic cell structures.

Phosphorus forms the backbone of the DNA and RNA double helix, and is an important part of the cell membrane that lines cells.

“This element forms the backbone of the double helix of DNA and RNA, and it is an important part of the cell membrane that covers the cells ”, specifies SINC Benjamin L. Hess, researcher in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences of the Yale university in the US and first author of a study that suggests a new pathway for the appearance of this element in the Primitive earth.

In its beginnings, most of the reactive or bioavailable phosphorus found on our planet was enclosed in insoluble minerals (which could not be dissolved) that did not allow the production of organic phosphorus molecules. One mineral that could generate it was the schreibersita, that it was soluble and that it was transported in the meteorites that fell to Earth billions of years ago.

In a paper published in the journal Nature Communications, Hess and his team of scientists now propose another process of phosphorus formation, in addition to the impacts of meteorites: Ray. These were able to create minerals that contained schreibersite and therefore phosphorus.

The researchers came to this conclusion by analyzing the more than 60 grams of this mineral in a glassy rock called fulgurite and created by lightning on clay soils in the USA and preserved in the Geology department of the Wheaton College. “We hope that this also happened on the early Earth,” emphasizes the scientist.

Fulgurite found in the excavations of Glen Ellyn, in the State of Illinois in the USA and analyzed by the research team. / Dr. Stephen Moshier of L. Wheaton College

What the minerals created by lightning hides

Although this element is not the only ingredient for life, the researchers believe that the rays were able to provide enough phosphorus to create life. Using a set of spectroscopic techniques, the research group estimated the amount of schreibersite that could be created inside the glassy rocks at each impact of lightning.

Scientists determined that between 110 and 11,000 kilos of phosphorus could be produced from this lightning mechanism each year

Thus, the scientists determined that between 110 and 11,000 kilos of phosphorus could be produced in this way each year.

This amount could not only be enough to potentially generate the first life forms, but it could even exceed that of the meteorite impacts. “We believe that in tropical areas, where lightning strikes are very frequent, there could be enough phosphorus provided by these for life to form, ”Hess told SINC.

Thanks to simulations of early Earth’s climate models, meteorite impacts are believed to have started to wane after the Moon formed 4.5 billion years ago. It was there that the number of rays and the phosphorus they supplied surpassed meteorites, about 3.5 billion years ago, a moment that coincides with the origin of life.

Just as this mechanism could have contributed to the formation of life on our planet, scientists suggest that this process could also have occurred on other planets. “This mechanism could also help form life on other planets similar to Earth where there were few or no meteorites that provided the necessary phosphorus,” concludes the researcher.

Benjamin L. Hess et al. “Lightning strikes as a major facilitator of prebiotic phosphorus reduction on early Earth” Nature Communications

Rights: Creative Commons.