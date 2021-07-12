The Rayados’ message to their fans after the victory against Chivas

The Rayados de Monterrey have achieved their first victory in the preseason heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of the MX League, by beating Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara by the slightest difference.

After the triumph achieved in the HEB Park Stadium in Texas, the group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre thanked the fans for their support with an emotional message on social media.

Through Twitter, they broadcast the video of the moment in which the players of the Monterrey team address the fans who gathered at the property to encourage the institution, accompanied by the following words.

“Thank you for so much love! We are thousands within this shield. Up with Monterrey! #RayadosTexanos”, they wrote.

It should be noted that the Rayados de Monterrey will debut in the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League next Sunday, July 25, receiving the visit of the Puebla Strip.

