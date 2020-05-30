The Rated RKO Story in WWE

In WWE Backlash it will be the best wrestling match ever seen that will face “Rated R superstar” Edge vs “Legend Killer» Randy Orton in a combat with a rivalry that borders on the personal, but that has not always been the case since there was a time when Randy and Edge they formed a great team called Rated RKO.

The team’s start: their rivalry against D-Generation X

The beginning of this pair occurred to combat D-Generation X team formed by Triple H and Shawn Michaels since these two prevented the two members of Rated RKO achieve the titles of their respective battles. Rated RKO and D-Generation X they had a fief of several months. In Cyber ​​sunday from 2006 Randy and Edge they defeated Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

After this they went for the championships in pairs that at that time held Ric Flair and “Rowdy» Roddy Piper, in the first attempt they did not succeed due to the interference of DX. In the next week in WWE RAW they called for a rematch and after attacking before the combat at Roddy Piper Due to this, combat became a Handicap match, being the “nature boy” defeated by Rated RKO and becoming the new tag team champions.

The rivalry against Triple H and Shawn Michaels continues: road to WWE Survivor Series

The next week in WWE RAW, Rated RKO and MNM they faced and defeated DX and Hardy Boyz. In Survivor Series the team faced Rated RKO (Randy Orton, Edge, Johnny Nitro, Gregory Helms and Mike Knox) against the team DX (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and CM Punk) winning team DX the fight. For his part Lita (Rated RKO manager) lost the Women’s championship to Mickie James, after this appeared Cryme Tyme to humiliate Lita when they started selling Lita’s most intimate things to the respectable, thus withdrawing from professional wrestling. At WWE RAW after to Survivor Series Randy and Edge they defeated Flair making him bleed. Behind this DX claimed that the rivalry between them and Rated RKO it became personal.

Road To WrestleMania 23 and end of Rated RKO

In New Year’s Revolution 2007 Rated RKO they retained the tag team championships after the match ended in no-contest due to injury from “The Game» in the quadriceps. At Royal Rumble, Shawn Michaels he took revenge on these two by eliminating them from the contest. On Raw they lost the titles against John Cena and Shawn Michaels. In Wrestlemania 23 both fighters unsuccessfully participated in the fight of Money in the Bank that Mr Kennedy won, in WWE Backlash they fought in a “Fatal Four Way” with Cena and Michaels in which Cena retained the championship of the WWE. The team broke up because Edge was transferred to SmackDown.

After this they had a sporadic meeting making a team, but never something serious.

Edge’s return at Royal Rumble 2020

During the last edition of Royal Rumble we saw one of the best comebacks in WWE. Edge He was back in the world of wrestling since his last match in 2011. When he made his appearance in the battle royale, he met with Randy orton, but the alliance was short-lived … Edge eliminated Randy Orton. The next day in WWE RAW they began their rivalry facing WrestleMania 36, where the two faced each other in a Last Man Standing match. Edge turned out to be the winner of the match, and apparently in the next PPV of WWE Backlash, the two fighters will continue their rivalry.

Rated RKO It was a very good team that had an excellent rivalry with DX. Despite the fact that they are not going through their best now, we must remember how good friends these two magnificent fighters have been.

