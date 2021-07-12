The rate of re-entry for Covid is low

07/12/2021 at 12:30 PM CEST

We all know of a case in which people in our environment who have suffered a hospital admission for some pathology have been forced to return to the hospital after discharge due to an aggravation of symptoms.

Has this happened with Covid-19 during all these months? Well this is what the specialists of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) have tried to elucidate through a retrospective cohort investigation based on data from the SEMI-COVID-19 Registry.

The conclusion they have drawn is that In the case of patients with Covid-19, the readmission rate after hospital discharge at 30 days is low, approximately 4.2% of cases.

In the study, specialists in internal medicine have also analyzed what are the causes and factors associated with the most frequent readmission.

Among these factors, there are four that stand out: worsening of previous pneumonia (54% of cases), bacterial coinfection, venous thromboembolism, and heart failure.

Advanced age and comorbidities they were also associated with a higher risk of readmission.

To reach these conclusions, data from 8,678 patients included in the SEMI-COVID Registry of 147 hospitals and admitted between March 1 and April 30, 2020, were analyzed, which represents approximately 10% of patients admitted to Spain. during this time.

Of these, 7,137 patients (82.2%) were discharged alive. In the following days, 298 patients (4.2%) were readmitted. The median time from discharge to readmission was 7 days.

A total of 1,541 patients (17.7%) died during admission and 35 during hospital readmission (11.7%).

Of the 6,839 patients discharged alive and not readmitted, 50 died during the first month after discharge (0.73%).

Notably patients who were seen in the emergency room after hospital discharge but who were not admitted were not considered as readmitted patients.

The most frequent causes of hospital readmission were, in this order:

Worsening of previous pneumonia in 54%. Bacterial infection (13%). Venous thromboembolism in 5% .Heart failure (5%).

From these data, the experts deduce that most of the returns to the hospital after discharge were caused by respiratory worsening.

Also, age and comorbidity (especially patients with asthma and COPD) were associated with an increased risk of readmission.

From each patient, information was collected on epidemiological data, CRP and serological data, medical and medication history, symptoms and findings of the physical examination upon admission, laboratory and diagnostic imaging tests, treatment, complications during hospitalization and hospital readmission.

The reasons for readmission were also recorded, including respiratory symptoms, venous or arterial thrombosis, exacerbation of chronic diseases, organ failure, and bacterial infection.

According to the researchers, the results indicate that “after initial clinical improvement, a small but significant number of patients deteriorate and require hospital readmission.”

In fact, the readmission rate in the present study appears to be lower than that observed in patients admitted for other reasons to internal medicine services in Spain.

This observation, in the opinion of the researchers, could be related to the older age and greater comorbidity of patients hospitalized for causes not related to COVID-19 in our country.

The duration of symptoms in the patients who were readmitted was shorter than in those who were not readmitted, 5 days on average compared to 7 days respectively.

Another of the data obtained from this study is that admission to the ICU is also associated with a lower risk of readmission for SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia.

“The efficacy of the combination of certain clinical variables and analytical markers in the prediction of hospital readmission could be a line of research that could improve our understanding of the evolution of the disease,” the researchers conclude.

This study has been prepared by 25 specialists in internal medicine and has been published in Scientific Reports, under the title “Frequency, risk factors, and outcomes of hospital readmissions of COVID-19 patients”.