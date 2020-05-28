The Raspberry Pi 4 with 8 GB of RAM is already available and is the version more powerful and expensive never produced by the British non-profit Foundation responsible for the most popular single-board mini-computer project on the market.

The foundation says that it has been working for a long time on a version with 8 Gbytes of RAM for the Raspberry Pi 4, but that it has taken longer than expected since the LPDDR4 memory chip has had to be designed specifically for the board.

Obviously, its power will increase a lot with 8 Gbytes of RAM, especially when it comes to running desktop applications. Speaking of software, developers have started working on a 64-bit version of Raspbian, the “official” operating system of the Raspberry Pi, although the board supports a lot of other systems.

The thing is, Raspbian still uses a 32-bit kernel and needs to switch to 64-bit to take advantage of 8 Gbytes of RAM. Meanwhile, users who buy it can install distributions like Ubuntu or Gentoo and take full advantage of that amount of memory, never seen in the project. Raspbian (derived from Raspberry and Debian) is now called Raspberry Pi OS.

There are no more changes in hardware except the memory increase. The qualitative leap has already occurred with the launch of the Raspberry Pi 4, with the new SoC Broadcom BCM2711 with four Cortex A72 cores operating at 1.5 GHz. 4 USB Type-A ports (two 2.0 and the other two 3.0), USB Type-C for power supply, 3.5mm jack, plus Ethernet, Bluetooth 5 and 2.4GHz 802.11b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi and 5GHz.

For graphics, we have two micro HDMI ports, with the possibility of connecting two 4K monitors. It features H.265 decoding for 4K and 60fps videos, H.264 for 1080p and 60fps videos, and 1080p and 30fps video rendering.

Raspberry Pi 4 prices

With the launch of the new model, the most powerful version of the board remains as follows in variants and prices:

Raspberry Pi 4 with 2 GB of RAM: $ 35

Raspberry Pi 4 with 4 GB of RAM: $ 55

Raspberry Pi 4 with 8 GB of RAM: $ 75