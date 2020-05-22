The blue calaminta is a solitary bee and was thought to be extinct.

Again in America, a rare species of bee, that many in the scientific community considered extinct, It has reappeared in Florida, where they used to be seen until about 4 years ago, all this in the context of the quarantine that the inhabitants follow to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Is named “Blue calaminta” and it was first seen in 2011 near four locations located in an area of ​​about 10 square km on Lake Wales Ridge in Central Florida.

The Florida Museum of Natural History reported that researcher Chase Kimmel was the one who noticed these metallic blue insects.

His discovery occurred while installing bristle panels from a field of flowers called Calamita Ashei, from which these insects feed.

“I was open to the possibility that we couldn’t find the bee at allSo the first time we saw him on the field was really exciting, “says Chase.

Together with their advisor, Jaret Daniels, director of the museum’s McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, they were busy with the panel’s activities, which is part of a research project to determine the status and current location of blue bees, when they saw this copy, He seems to have heard her pleas for the reappearance.

The Lake Wales Ridge region is believed to be its natural habitat within Florida and this ecosystem is one of the highest records for species missing until 2015, according to a report by the Fish and Wildlife Service.

“This is a highly specialized and localized bee,” says Jaret.

This species of bee creates individual nests instead of hives, and although no nests have been found recently, this finding reinforces the idea that this insect tends to use hollow stems, holes in dead trees. like their nests.

This finding gives hope to a nation that has recently been attacked by different dangers besides the coronavirus. Share this news to spread the good news.