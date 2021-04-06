The Raptors have a life

BROOKLYN NETS 114 – 112 NEW YORK KNICKS

Kyrie Irving went to 40 points and led the victory of a Nets who closed the game with controversy and from the personal. The Knicks, huge, are without a prize. Check the chronicle here.

TORONTO RAPTORS 103 – 101 WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Gary Trent Jr., traded at the end of the winter market to the Raptors from the Balzers, showed his great quality giving the Canadian team the victory over the horn against the Wizards. The guard scored a triple that allows the team led by Nick Nurse to remain alive in the fight for the playoffs, and are just one victory away from the Bulls, who occupy the 10th place in the Eastern Conference, the last that gives access to the play-in. The Wizards walk away from the fight despite Russell Westbrook’s triple-double (23 + 14 + 11, but 9 of 25 shooting from the field), the 19th of the season, and they are left with a balance of 17-32, each time with less chance of playing the final phase.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 111 – 103 UTAH JAZZ

Luka Doncic went to 31 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists and knocked down the all-powerful Jazz, who had just won their last nine games. Check the chronicle here.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 116 – 106 SACRAMENTO KINGS

Win to lift spirits in Minnesota. Russell returned after 26 games of absence and together with Ricky, Juancho or Karl Towns he gave a good version. Check the chronicle here.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 108 – 132 DETROIT PISTONS

Aleksej Pokusevski, one of the revelations of the season, scored 19 points for the Thunder, but these did not serve to give the Thunder City team victory over the Pistons. The match, inconsequential and that took place between two teams that are at the bottom of the best league in the world, was resolved thanks to the great collective game developed by the Pistons, who had up to seven players over ten points. Jerami Grant, with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, was the best of a slightly apathetic game and with little interest to the hobbyist.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 101 – 125 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Spurs maximum mess. The team led by the legendary coach Gregg Popovich fell at home to one of the worst teams in the North American competition and with a loud beating. Colin Sexton’s 22 points and, above all, Darius Garland’s 37, sentenced the Texans, who fell for the first time this season outside the top eight teams in the Western Conference, taking away the advantage in the play -in ending things like this. The best player of the local team was, once again, DeMar DeRozan, who scored 20 points, insufficient for the Spurs to take a game that should have ended in victory against a theoretically inferior rival.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 130 – 133 PHOENIX SUNS

The Suns, second classified in the Western Conference, had to suffer (a lot) to defeat the Rockets, one of the worst teams in the NBA. The combined work of Devin Booker (36 + 6 + 6 with 11 of 20 in field goals and 6 of 8 in tripls), DeAndre Ayton (27 + 11, with 10 of 14 on the pitch) and Chris Paul (19 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists) gave the victory to the Suns, who are slightly closer to the first position occupied by the Jazz, now with 2, 5 difference wins over the Arizona team. Up to seven Rockets players exceeded ten points, and the Texan team was very close to coming back from a game they came from behind in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Suns survived and continue to add.