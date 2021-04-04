The rapper DMX is hospitalized in a vegetative state for an overdose – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The American rapper DMX continues in critical condition with life support, according to his lawyer, after suffering a heart attack and messages about his speedy recovery on social networks have not been long in coming, including those of actor ICE T.

DMX is in a hospital in the city of White Plains, in Westchester County, north of New York, where he was transported on Friday night, where some of his 15 children, other relatives and friends have attended, he told New York Post your attorney, Murray Richman.

“It doesn’t look good,” the lawyer told the newspaper about the popular 50-year-old singer and actor.

“Many people are meeting at the hospital,” Richman also indicated, who did not confirm that the heart attack was allegedly caused by a drug overdose, as has become known to the media “because I have no personal knowledge.

The lawyer also told the media that he received a call on Saturday informing him that Earl Simmons, the rapper’s real name, had suffered a heart attack “I don’t know what caused it.”

Richmond has also said that Simmons was in the middle of making a movie.

After knowing the news, the artist’s fans have taken to the networks with messages of solidarity and asking for prayers for his speedy recovery.