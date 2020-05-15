Six Flags Mexico announced that it will implement a reservation system to enter its parks, in order to avoid crowds.

Although it has not yet announced its reopening date, it announced that it will limit the capacity of its parks to comply with the healthy distance measures recommended by the Federal, State and Local Health authorities.

Therefore, it will request all its visitors to make a reservation prior to arrival at the parks.

“Without a reservation system, there is a risk that more visitors will show up than we can receive. Our reservation system will allow visitors to know in advance and before arriving at the park, if they will be allowed to enter, “he said on his website.

How to book?

The reservation system will be activated as soon Six flags announce the reopening date of your parks.

The reservations will be done through the page sixflags.com/reserve and the following process should be followed:

Identify yourself by entering your online order number, ticket number or Annual Pass number Select the date you want to visit and the time you want to enter the park See a short video that describes the new procedures for social distancing and sanitation. Be aware and accept who understood our health policy. Pre-pay for parking, face masks or any other type of merchandise (if required or needed).

During the initial reopening phase, only members of Memberships and partners of Annual Pass they will have access to the system. After a set period, other visitors may do so with any other type of ticket.

The day you visit any park in Six flags, visitors should register and verify that “they still feel healthy.”

