Despite the fact that practically all the football leagues in Europe are stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures put in place by the different governments, the rumors regarding the market passes they have not stopped. Without knowing when it will be possible to return to the activity, there are many versions regarding the player transfers which could be confirmed in the coming days.

In this context, it is important for clubs to know what the pass quotes footballers and know if these will be affected by the outbreak of a disease that has put a stop to the normal development of activities throughout the planet.

The specialized site Transfermarkt published as usual the list of the most valuable players today and surprised how Lionel Messi has lost positions. Today, the Argentine from Barcelona figures nineth, about to fall out of the Top Ten. Your chip today would have a value of 112 million euros.

The key factor in the drop in the price of the chip of La Pulga is your age. This data implies that its reselling power is very low and that its peak performance has already been left behind. At 32, the Rosario is outdone in consideration for players who are much younger.

A very similar case is that of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, which surprisingly appears in the 46th place of the ranking. His 35 years influence this fall in the classification, with a pass valued in 60 million euros.

The podium of today’s most expensive players is made up of French Kylian Mbappé (21 years old, PSG France, € 180 million), English Raheem Sterling (25 years, Manchester City of England, 128 million euros) and the Brazilian Neymar (28 years old, PSG de France, 128 million euros).

The ranking of the most valuable Argentines is led by Lionel Messi, in ninth place, and is followed by Paulo Dybala (23 °), Lautaro Martínez (32 °), Mauro Icardi (45 °) and Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero (69 °). All of them are among the 100 most expensive soccer players today.

The Top Ten of today’s most valuable footballers:

1- Kylian Mabppé (180 million euros)

2- Raheem Sterling (128 million euros)

3- Neymar (128 million euros)

4- Sadio Mané (120 million euros)

5- Mohamed Salah (120 million euros)

6- Harry Kane (120 million euros)

7- Kevin de Bruyne (120 million euros)

8- Jadon Sancho (117 million euros)

9- Lionel Messi (112 million euros)

10- Trent Alexander-Arnold (€ 99 million)