The ranking of the best films of Sam Raimi according to critics

Highly recognized among fans of fantasy and horror films is American filmmaker Sam Raimi (n. 1959). Especially for the trilogy of Infernal Possession, Terrifyingly Dead and The Army of Darkness, three cult films. Due to the very characteristics of his work, he has not been awarded in any major competition, such as the Oscars or the Cannes Festival, but in those where his films fit in without problems. Thus, he obtained the International Critics Award in Sitges for Infernal Possession in 1982, Best Director for Darkman in 1990, and Honorary Time Machine in 1992, as well as a critique of Fantasporto by The Army of Darkness in 1993.

The evaluation of the specialized critic

This is the ranking of the best films of Sam Raimi according to the information of the area of Rotten tomatoes for critics:

Spider-man 2 (2004): average grade of 8.3 out of 10 on 274 reviews.A Simple Plan (1998): half of 8.3 in 74 reviews.Hell’s Possession (1981): half of 8 on 61 reviews.Terrifyingly Dead (1987): half of 7.9 in 59 reviews.Drag me to hell (2009): half of 7.6 on 269 reviews.Spider-Man (2002): half of 7.6 on 245 reviews.Darkman (1990): half of 6.9 on 61 reviews.Army of Darkness (1992): half of 6.9 in 48 reviews.Crimewave (wave of crimes, wave of laughter) [1985]: half of 6.3 in 6 reviews.Spider-Man 3 (2007): half of 6.2 on 262 reviews.Between love and play (1999): half of 6.1 on 94 reviews.The Fast and the Dead (1995): half of 6 in 41 reviews.Oz, a fantasy world (2013): half of 6 on 272 reviews.Premonition (2000): half of 5.9 on 122 reviews.

No data on It’s Murder! (1977).

The opinion of moviegoers about Sam Raimi movies

Anonymous users who vote on Rotten tomatoes they leave us this result:

Terrifyingly dead: average grade of 4.3 out of 5 with less than 100,000 votes.The army of darkness: half of 4.2 with more than 100,000 votes.A simple plan: half of 4.2 with more than 50,000 votes.Infernal possession: half of 4.1 with more than 100,000 votes.Between love and play: half of 3.9 with more than 25,000 votes.Drag Me to Hell: half of 3.8 with more than 25,000 votes.Spider-man 2: half of 3.5 with more than 250,000 votes.Darkman: half of 3.4 with more than 50,000 votes.Oz a world of fantasy: half of 3.4 with more than 250,000 votes.Premonition: half of 3.4 with more than 50,000 votes.Spider-man: half of 3.3 with more than 250,000 votes.Quick and deadly: half of 3.3 with more than 50,000 votes.Spider-man 3: half of 3.3 with more than 250,000 votes.Crimewave (wave of crimes, wave of laughter): half of 3.1 with more than 2,500 votes.

No data on It’s Murder! (1977).

On the other hand, here are the numbers that he gives us IMDb on what the public thinks:

Terrifyingly dead: average grade of 7.8 out of 10 with 149,357 votes.The army of darkness: half of 7.5 with 163,704 votes.A simple plan: half of 7.5 with 64,281 votes.Infernal possession: half of 7.5 with 188,703 votes.Spider-man 2: half of 7.3 with 549,012 votes.Spider-man: half of 7.3 with 693,571 votes.Between love and play: half of 6.6 with 32,212 votes.Premonition: half of 6.6 with 64,109 votes.Drag Me to Hell: half of 6.5 with 188,962 votes.Quick and deadly: half of 6.4 with 86,492 votes.Darkman: half of 6.4 with 59,132 votes.Oz a world of fantasy: half of 6.3 with 199,732 votes.Spider-man 3: half of 6.2 with 503,988 votes.It’s Murder!: half of 5.9 with 197 votes.Crimewave (wave of crimes, wave of laughter): half of 5.7 with 5,160 votes. Renaissance

And finally, this is the information you provide us Filmaffinity:

A simple plan: average grade of 7 out of 10 with 8,259 votes.The army of darkness: half of 6.8 with 20,723 votes.Terrifyingly dead: half of 6.8 with 14,157 votes.Infernal possession: half of 6.6 with 20,582 votes.Spider-man: half of 6.4 with 91,344 votes.Spider-man 2: half of 6.2 with 89,758 votes.Darkman: half of 5.8 with 9,328 votes.Drag Me to Hell: half of 5.7 with 21,927 votes.Premonition: half of 5.7 with 12,548 votes.Spider-man 3: half of 5.4 with 71,485 votes.Oz a world of fantasy: half of 5.3 with 20,864 votes.Between love and play: half of 5 with 2,898 votes.Crimewave (wave of crimes, wave of laughter): half of 5 with 777 votes.Quick and deadly: half of 4.6 with 14,530 votes.

No data on It’s Murder! (1977).

Conclusions.

In the opinion of professional critics, Sam Raimi’s best movie is Spider-man 2. However, moviegoers who vote on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb believe this is Terrifyingly dead, while Filmaffinity choose A simple plan. On the other hand, the first see Premonition as the least outstanding of the American filmmaker; Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb users point to Crimewave (wave of crimes, wave of laughter) and those of Filmaffinity, to Quick and deadly. But keep in mind that the only platform with data on It’s Murder !, his feature film debut, is IMDb.

