the ‘ranking’ of its 9 films according to critics and moviegoers

Every time the American director Zack snyder (b. 1966) is about to release a new film, generates waves of expectation in his most loyal fans. And endless jokes about his insistent use of hyper slow motion among general moviegoers and even film analysts – yes, this is a heartfelt confession.

Not in vain, since decided to abandon video clip filming and immerse himself in the productions of feature films of the Hollywood industry, such as Ridley Scott, David Fincher or Gore Verbinski before him, since the remake of Dawn of the Dead (George A. Romero, 1978), there has hardly been a His proposal, out of the nine that he has offered us so far, that has not caught the attention of viewers for one reason or another.

But let’s consult the data available on what the public and specialists consider of his work.

The evaluation of the specialized critic

This is the ranking of the best Zack Snyder films according to the information of the area of Rotten tomatoes for critics:

Dawn of the Dead (2004): average grade of 6.8 out of 10 in 193 reviews.Justice League (2021): half of 6.7 on 294 reviews.Watchmen (2009): half of 6.4 in 312 reviews.Man of Steel (2013): half of 6.2 on 338 reviews.Army of the Dead (2021): half of 6.1 on 267 reviews.300 (2006): half of 6.1 on 236 reviews.Ga’Hoole: Legend of the Guardians (2010): half of 5.7 on 133 reviews.Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): half of 5 in 432 reviews.Sucker Punch (2011): half of 4.2 on 220 reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes moviegoers say about Zack Snyder movies

The Justice League: average grade of 4.7 out of 5 with more than 25,000 votes.300: half of 4.3 with more than 250,000 votes.The army of the dead: half of 3.9 with more than 250 votes.The man of steel: half of 3.9 with more than 250,000 votes.The dawn of the Dead: half of 3.8 with more than 250,000 votes.Watchmen: half of 3.7 with more than 250,000 votes.Ga’Hoole: Legend of the Guardians: half of 3.6 with more than 50,000 votes.Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice: half of 3.5 with more than 100,000 votes.Sucker Punch: half of 3.1 with more than 50,000 votes.

The opinion of IMDb moviegoers

Warner Bros.The Justice League: average grade of 8.1 out of 10 with 309,254 votes.300: half of 7.6 with 748,486 votes.Watchmen: half of 7.6 with 519,149 votes.The dawn of the Dead: half of 7.3 with 242,864 votes.The man of steel: half of 7 with 719,822 votes.Ga’Hoole: Legend of the Guardians: half of 6.9 with 79,829 votes.Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice: half of 6.4 with 654,109 votes.Sucker Punch: half of 6 with 235,190 votes.The army of the dead: half of 5.8 with 124,503 votes.

The opinion of Filmaffinity moviegoers

300: average grade of 7.2 out of 10 with 143,454 votes.The Justice League: half of 7 with 11,139 votes.Watchmen: half of 6.8 with 76,280 votes.The dawn of the Dead: half of 6.5 with 46,433 votes.Ga’Hoole: Legend of the Guardians: half of 6.2 with 6,730 votes.The man of steel: half of 5.8 with 51,371 votes.Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice: half of 5.5 with 35,168 votes.Sucker Punch: half of 5.3 with 24,956 votes.The army of the dead: half of 4.9 with 8,594 votes.

Conclusions on the best and worst of Zack Snyder

According to the evaluation of professional critics, the best Zack Snyder as a filmmaker is The dawn of the Dead, the first feature film he made. However, viewers who vote on Rotten Tomatoes itself and on IMDb consider that this honor should go to him. The Justice League which premiered in 2021; while those of Filmaffinity indicate 300 for the same.

On the other hand, analysts and moviegoers at Rotten Tomatoes point to Sucker Punch What worst of the American director; and IMDb and Filmaffinity users, to The army of the dead, paradoxically, released shortly after The Justice League.

