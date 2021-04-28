the ‘ranking’ of his best films according to critics

The uniqueness of feature films made by Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier (b. 1956) cannot be questioned without causing suspicion about our cognitive abilities. Not for nothing he founded the Dogma 95 movement with his compatriot Thomas Vinterberg, whose sobriety and minimalism developed over a decade.

His film Europa triumphed at the Sitges Film Festival and won four awards at the Cannes Film Festival, including the Palme d’Or, to which he has been nominated nine times and also won for Dancing in the Dark, Best European Film at the Goya Awards. And for Breaking the waves he was also awarded the Grand Prize of the Jury of the French competition.

All in all, it is very curious and completely incomprehensible that Hollywood did not recognize the work by Lars von Trier, and that only Dancing in the Dark has been nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for something as trivial as best song. Will your American colleagues be bothered by your narrative cruelty and nihilism? Who knows.

The opinion of the specialized critics on the work of Lars von Trier

Trust Film

The numbers shown in the section of Rotten tomatoes For the critics are the following in terms of the best Lars von Trier films, ordering them from best to worst:

Breaking the waves (1996): average grade of 8.2 out of 10 in 59 reviews.Melancholy (2011): half of 7.5 on 207 reviews.Europe (1991): half of 7.3 in 15 reviews.Dogville (2003): half of 7 in 168 reviews.Nymphomaniac: Volume 1 (2013): half of 6.9 on 202 reviews.Dance in the Dark (2000): half of 6.8 on 121 reviews.The boss of it all (2009): half of 6.6 on 67 reviews.The Idiots (1998): half of 6.5 in 31 reviews.Nymphomaniac: Volume 2 (2013): half of 6.4 on 126 reviews.The Element of Crime (1984): half of 6.3 in 13 reviews.Jack’s House (2018): half of 6.2 on 133 reviews.Manderlay (2005): half of 5.7 in 104 reviews.Antichrist (2009): half of 5.6 on 177 reviews.Epidemic (1987): half of 5.4 in 6 reviews.

The opinion of Rotten Tomatoes moviegoers

We go back to Rotten Tomatoes, but this time for the first ranking of Lars von Trier’s films according to the votes of its users:

Breaking the waves: average grade of 4.3 out of 5 with more than 25,000 votes.Dance in the dark: half of 4.3 with more than 50,000 votes.Dogville: half of 4.2 with more than 50,000 votes.Europe: half of 4.1 with more than 5,000 votes.The idiots: half of 3.9 with more than 10,000 votes.Manderlay: half of 3.8 with more than 10,000 votes.The element of crime: half of 3.7 with more than 2,500 votes.The boss of all this: half of 3.6 with more than 5,000 votes.Nymphomaniac: Volume 1: half of 3.6 with more than 10,000 votes.Melancholia: half of 3.5 with more than 25,000 votes.Jack’s house: half of 3.5 with more than 1,000 votes.Epidemic: half of 3.3 with more than 2,500 votes.Nymphomaniac: Volume 2: half of 3.3 with more than 5,000 votes.Antichrist: half of 3.2 with more than 25,000 votes.

The opinion of IMDb moviegoers

Trust Film

On the other hand, these are the data that IMDb also provides us on the opinion of the public about the work of Lars von Trier:

Dance in the dark: average grade of 8 out of 10 with 103,557 votes.Dogville: half of 8 with 139,482 votes.Breaking the waves: half of 7.8 with 63,153 votes.Europe: half of 7.6 with 20,048 votes.Manderlay: half of 7.3 with 22,675 votes.Melancholia: half of 7.2 with 170,471 votes.Nymphomaniac: Volume 1: half of 6.9 with 117,757 votes.The idiots: half of 6.8 with 30,105 votes.The element of crime: half of 6.8 with 9,373 votes.Jack’s house: half of 6.8 with 61,677 votes.Nymphomaniac: Volume 2: half of 6.7 with 87,638 votes.The boss of all this: half of 6.7 with 11,151 votes.Antichrist: half of 6.6 with 118,113 votes.Epidemic: half of 6.2 with 4,955 votes.

The opinion of Filmaffinity moviegoers

And finally, here is the information that Filmaffinity offers us about Lars von Trier:

Dance in the dark: average grade of 7.6 out of 10 with 47,246 votes.Dogville: half of 7.5 with 67,286 votes.Breaking the waves: half of 7.5 with 22,673 votes.Europe: half of 7.3 with 9,905 votes.Manderlay: half of 7.3 with 9,749 votes.Melancholia: half of 6.8 with 30,159 votes.Nymphomaniac: Volume 1: half of 6.7 with 22,309 votes.The idiots: half of 6.6 with 23,570 votes.Nymphomaniac. Volume 2: half of 6.6 with 15,215 votes.The boss of all this: half of 6.5 with 7,468 votes.Jack’s house: half of 6.5 with 9,488 votes.The element of crime: half of 6.2 with 2,011 votes.Antichrist: half of 6.1 with 24,212 votes.Epidemic: half of 5.4 with 751 votes.

Conclusions on the best and worst of Lars von Trier

Det Danske

Professional critics consider, in light of the Rotten Tomatoes data, that Lars von Trier’s best film is Breaking the Waves. In this election they coincide with the users who vote on the same platform. While those who do on IMDb and Filmaffinity lean towards Dance in the dark.

On the other hand, criticism points to Epidemic as worst feature film by the Danish director, and in this the viewers of Rotten Tomatoes and Filmaffinity itself agree, but those of IMDb do not agree and choose Antichrist for that sad honor.

