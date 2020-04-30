This week he left us at 61 Michael Robinson. The displays of affection and affection towards his family and friends were thousands and from all areas. The former player and communicator made a deep impression in our country, and in some cities in an even more special way, such as Cádiz. In fact, the Silver Cup studies to change the name of the Ramón de Carranza Stadium, a fief that could be called Michael Robinson.

Thus, the City Council is going to articulate a participatory process to decide on the new name of the municipal stadium, which will be adopted under the Historical Memory Law. The Cadiz population and Cadism will participate in the election of the new name, as announced by the Consistory Government Team, which has decided to promote the process due to the spontaneous proposal emerged on social networks after the recently deceased Michael Robinson. There have even been channels to collect signatures to request that the name of the stadium be changed, and the name of Mágico González also rings out.

“It’s a posibility”

«Michael Robinson’s is a possibility that may be on the table when addressing the final decision, like many others that are very significant, although what this Government Team would like is for the new name to emerge and emerge from the participatory process that involves Cadiz and Cadiz, and Cadism, “indicates the Team of Government.

“It is important that the social agents, the cadism, the Historical Memory Platform and the opposition participate,” they emphasize from the City Council, making it clear that the idea is for the name to be decided “in a transversal and democratic way. “What we are clear about is that the stadium cannot continue to carry a name that violates the Law of Historical Memory, and consequently we are going to act,” explains the Government Team, who is already working on outlining the participatory process that will lead to the election. of the new name of the municipal stadium.