The rally of raw materials lasts between the fever of the stockpile and the lack of supply

One of the more logical consequences of economic recovery it is being the rise in the price of raw materials. However, what was not expected was a so explosive price rally. Lack of supply and strong demand from manufacturing companies launching into stockpile for your factories they have already been translated into increases of more than 40%.

The combination of these two factors has become a perfect storm on the price of commodities more linked to the economic cycle, such as fuels and industrial metals. Experts agree that, unlike other crises in which more productive fabric has been destroyed, this time a large part of it has remained latent and now begins to return to block activity, albeit stumblingly.

A recent report by DWS, the manager of the Deutsche Bank group, points out two factors in this vertical rise in commodity prices. On the one hand, “the bottleneck which is experiencing supply “in the supply of materials such as copper, whose bulk of world production comes from South America and Africa, “two regions that are still suffering the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and where vaccination has not advanced much.”

China’s momentum

Second, but almost as important, the fact that some producers are having added difficulties to resume their activity for the sustainability goals on which governments around the world are underpinning their reconstruction plans. It is what the experts of the German entity call “inflation made in China”, alluding to the brake on the reactivation of certain industries or plants that Beijing is presenting with a view to the goal of being carbon neutral by 2060.

However, you don’t have to go all the way to the Far East to find examples of the imbalance between demand and supply which is strongly driving the price of raw materials and, therefore, inflation. The PMI index of activity for the Spanish manufacturing sector, published on June 1, also reported this situation.

Machinery stopped in a mining operation.

The return to activity of more and more factories resulted in “the strongest rate of expansion in 23 years” for the Spanish secondary sector. The heaviest PMI reading since May 1998 was the result of “a sharp increase in demand for inputs that led to a severe shortage of products.”

Specifically, the consulting firm IHS Markit, responsible for the indicator, points towards “special difficulties” when it comes to sourcing metals, plastics and wood. Something that resulted in a “considerable” price increase in all of them.

The OPEC + strategy

If to that is added the fact of strict supply modulation strategy This time the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC +) have followed, one more factor appears on the scene to support this escalation of raw materials. A fact that has been endorsed by the strong contribution of energy prices to the latest and skyrocketing inflation benchmarks in countries around the world.

Analysts at IHS Markit are blunt about this: “Since the cost of fuel also went up, overall input prices increased at a severe and unprecedented rate in May“The numbers support this thesis, as a barrel of Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rose 2.5% in the fifth month of the year and 38.8% since January, to exceed $ 70 per unit.

In the case of West Texas in the US, the accumulated revaluation reaches higher levels: 5.3% in May and 43.5% so far this year. Again, the combination of increased demand with an even weaker supply than before the outbreak of the pandemic are behind this rally.

Here, on the one hand, the advance of vaccination in which, for now, is still the world’s leading economy and the agility that many states have chosen to return workers to factories. For other, an extraction industry still at half gas. And it must be remembered that many fracking operations continue to be mortally wounded since a year ago they had to digest negative prices for their production. And those who managed to survive that blow.

Acceleration on copper

However, it is not just a matter of crude oil. Copper has become more than 110% more expensive in the last 12 months because it is one of the industrial metals that is registering the most demand. Both for the recovery of its old consumption and for its growing use in burgeoning industries like the energy transition and semiconductor manufacturing.

Data from CME Group, the world’s leading commodity market, shows that copper is trading today above $ 4.5 per pound. The All-time highs seen in 2011 are less than 2% And, in any case, prices have not been so expensive for this raw material in more than a decade.

Coils of copper wire in a warehouse.

From the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) they calculate that the world demand for this coppery metal could double by 2030 and almost triple by 2050. A difficult pace for the mining and recovery industry to assume that will require improvements in the efficiency of its production chain.

A need that is already becoming urgent and that leads the experts at Aspain 11 Family Offices to consider that the “clear mismatch between supply and demand within the” raw materials sector makes it difficult “to expect a rebalancing before late 2022 or early 2023“And the fact is that the companies that are gaining access to the supply chains are opting to make an overscope in case the tension increases and access is even more complicated in the medium term.

Rotation ‘value’ and opportunistic

For Rohan Reedy, research analyst at Global X manager specialized in thematic ETFs, explains that, as if that were not enough, the arrival of opportunistic investors towards these raw materials its price is also heating up. An inflow of capital that already began timidly with the first turns of the big managers towards cut bets plus value, but that in recent weeks has accelerated.

An investor flurry that is explained because, as Reedy points out, commodities such as copper are “historically one of the most profitable assets during inflationary periods“. A promise not guaranteed that for now is fulfilled and has promoted the legion of those who are arriving in search of some returns difficult or impossible to obtain through positions in other more traditional and accessible assets.

Shelter and trend

In the case of silver, the taking of opportunistic positions to take advantage of its revaluation has been combined with that of those who seek refuge for their investments in the face of the uncertainty that still prevails. The ounce of this metal has become more expensive by 5% so far this year, but it is that in May its price increased by 9% and reached prices above 28 dollars, in maximum of the last eight years. However, still at 78% of its historical records of 2011, when even the 50 ‘greenbacks’ were exceeded.

Although these price increases “are not too surprising”, as explained Carsten Menke, head of Next Generation analysis at Julius Baer, ​​he does acknowledge that the strong price lurch have set off alarms in more than one office. So much so that even the National Development and Reform Commission of China held a meeting a few days ago with participants from the metal industries to try “control excessive price movements”. At the moment, they continue to rise.