The city’s director of communication has announced the agreement

The Rally of Finland will not be held this year due to the coronavirus

The Rally of Finland has been forced to suspend this year’s edition because of the coronavirus, but it is already thinking about the future: it has announced that it has reached an agreement for the next three editions of the test, from 2021 to 2023, continue to be based in Jyväskylä.

The municipal council of the Finnish city has approved the agreement with the promoters of the event, AKK Sports, linked to the Finnish Federation – AKK Motorsports – for years, after the local promoter was forced to resign due to the costs of organization of the same.

It has been the communication director of the city that has announced the municipal agreement, so now only the official announcement by the promoter of the World Cup and the organization of the test will be necessary, something that should be a pure procedure.

Precisely the passage of the test into federative hands imposed a name change. The traditional name of the 1000 Lakes Rally, due to the environment in which it is held, was renamed Rally of Finland.

The agreement reinforces the collaboration of local authorities with the test and the will to make a rally safer, more sustainable, with greater services to fans and greater economic impact in the region.

The original name of the event was Jyväskylä Suurajot, ‘The Great Jyväskylä Race’, and dates back to 1951. It is considered a Grand Prix on the ground, one of the fastest rallies in the World Championship. The terrain of the area is of small hills and the great difficulty of it is in the numerous slopes where cars fly many meters and in some cases in the middle of a curve.

It was precisely the skill of the local pilots to take them at full speed, apparently spinning in the air, which forged the legend of the ‘Flying Finns’, the flying Finns.

