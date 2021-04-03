The ‘Raiola tactic’ to auction Haaland

Mino Raiola is already beginning to pull its strings as to a possible march of Erling haaland of the Borussia Dortmund. In the German team they have already insisted to the wayward representative that they do not want to part with the Norwegian striker, but the Italian agent cares little about that and has already begun to have contacts with the interested teams.

This Holy Thursday the news broke. The father of Erling haaland and Mino Raiola they had appeared in Barcelona. At the airport, where they were ‘hunted’, they were picked up by the driver of Joan Laporta to take them to a meeting with the new president of the Barça club, which has among its objectives, in addition to renewing Leo Messi, to sign the Norwegian striker, one of the footballers called to dominate football in the coming years.

Hours later, Mino Raiola and the father of Haaland they were presented in Madrid. The white team also closely follows the attacker of the Borussia Dortmund and, as Eduardo Inda reported, his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu is close to being produced. In addition to Norwegian, the Real Madrid is also shaping its squad for next season, where they hope to have Kylian Mbappé, David Alaba or Eduardo Camavinga.

Michael Zorc, sports director of the Borussia Dortmund, made it clear to the controversial Italian representative that they did not want to sell to Haaland. “Talk to Mino Raiola. We made our intentions very clear to him, ”the manager of the German team told Sky Germany. Despite his words, the Norwegian forward’s agent has already begun to move to generate that climate of tension that leads the Germans to change their minds.

In this way, you have started a game of chess. Mino Raiola has already stopped offering to Erling haaland to go one step further: meet with interested clubs. In this way, both the representative and the footballer’s father are already having contacts with teams such as Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid or even, Manchester City so they know the amount that can convince the Borussia Dortmund… And the commissions that they would take.

Mino Raiola You have made the first move to start the bidding. Both the Italian representative and the footballer’s father took large amounts when Haaland jumped from Salzburg to the Borussia. The agent pocketed 15 million euros, while the Norwegian attacker’s father stayed at 10 ‘kilos’. High figures, but they hope to surpass in a new transfer this summer to some of the great teams of the old continent.

The auction for Haaland has started. Mino Raiola has started that tour in which he will listen to the interested teams and comment on the other offers they have received to raise figures that convince himself, the footballer’s father and the forward himself, so that the Dortmund was forced to accept the offers before the issue could get out of hand and I ended up the attacker by declaring in default.