The rains continue this Monday and temperatures will drop further in almost all of Spain

Temperatures will suffer a decline in most of the country, which will be locally notable in the southeastern interior, eastern Cantabrian and Mallorca, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which also forecast rain in the southeast and in the north of the peninsula.

During the day, it will be cloudy or overcast with rainfall and storms in Galicia, which in its western part could be locally strong or persistent. In the Pyrenean area and the north of Catalonia, it will be cloudy or covered with showers and storms at the beginning, tending to subside, except in the northeast of Catalonia.

In Melilla, the southeastern coast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, cloudy skies with chance of showers and storms of low intensity and tending to remit throughout the day, being able in these areas to go accompanied by mud.

In the rest of the Atlantic slope, in the Cantabrian, upper Ebro, eastern Iberian system and eastern extreme of Betic, it will be slightly cloudy at the beginning, increasing to cloudy with showers and some storms, tending to open clear and send rainfall at the end of the day.

In the rest of the Peninsula, slightly cloudy skies, although the Aemet does not rule out some isolated precipitation, while in the Canary Islands, it will be cloudy in the north of the archipelago, with isolated weak rainfall in the islands of greater relief.

The Snow cover is Monday it will be between 1,400 and 1,800 meters, falling to 1,200 / 1,600 in the western Cantabrian; between 1,600 and 2,000 meters in the Pyrenees; between 1,400 and 1,800 in the Iberian and Central systems; and between 1,800 and 2,000 in Sierra Nevada. Although, the Aemet ensures that there will be small amounts of snow.

Finally, it is expected west component wind in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, rolling south in the Balearic Islands and trade winds in the Canary Islands, as well as strong intervals on the coast of Almería, the Strait, the Balearic Islands and the western Canaries.

Precisely, the wind will affect the sea in Almería, Granada, A Coruña and Murcia, where yellow level warnings (risk) have been activated due to coastal phenomena. Almería will also be on a yellow warning for wind and the island of Menorca will be on an orange warning (important risk) for rissagas.