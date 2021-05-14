The rain interrupts the Djokovic-Tsitsipas in Rome

05/14/2021 at 8:55 PM CEST

The rain that falls in the Italian capital forced this Friday to momentarily interrupt the quarterfinal duel of the Masters 1,000 in Rome between Serbian Novak Djkovic and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A few minutes after the Spanish Rafael Nadal sealed his ticket to the semifinals by beating German Alexander Zverev, Djokovic and Tsitsipas jumped to the center court and competed for 40 minutes, before the judge interrupted the game due to the intensity of the rain .

Tsitsipas, champion this year in Monte Carlo, was winning 4-3 with a break advantage at the time of the interruption.

It was also being disputed the quarterfinal duel between the Australian Ashleigh Barty (n.1) and the American Coco Gauff (n.35), with the score 2-2.