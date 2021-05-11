The rain interrupts the Djokovic-Fritz in the Foro Italico

The rain interrupted this Tuesday the Serbian game Novak Djokovic, world number 1 and current champion, against the American Taylor fritz (n.31), when “Nole” won the first set by 6-3 and tied 5-5 In a second.

Djokovic left the central court of the Foro Italico visibly annoyed, with himself and with the judge, after lose serve with 5-4 in favor and wasting the opportunity to sentence the match.

The Serbian, five times champion in Rome in ten finals, started positively, but little by little he made avoidable mistakes and reacted with anger, shouting towards his coaching staff.

He also ended up complaining to the referee considering that he should have intervened earlier to interrupt the match because of the rain.

His match should resume in the next few hours, as the rain is expected to end after 18:00 local time (16:00 GMT).