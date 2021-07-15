in Tennis

The rain forced to put cold cloths to the day in Prague

The heavy rains that hit Prague They forced the organization of the tournament to suspend the day and reschedule the final matches of the day for this Thursday. In fact, Katerina siniakova he served 2-6, 7-6 and 5-3 [15/30] before Tereza Smitkova when logic led her to say enough for today. Beyond that, three games could be played with victories of Grace Min against Nina Stojanovic 3-6, 6-1 and 6-4, Tereza Martincova against Asia Muhammad 6-3 and 6-4 and Viktoria Kuzmova against Rebecca Sramkova by 6-4 and 7-5.

