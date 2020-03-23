The Raiders cut kicker Marguette King, .

Kicker Marquette King was cut by the Oakland Raiders on his way to the next NFL season, the team reported Friday.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and special teams coach Rich Bisaccia will renew this part of the franchise, after they also cut kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson.

Marquette King’s departure was surprising, after being an alternative to the Professionals Bowl last season and a second-team All-Pro in 2016, being one of the NFL’s young stars in his kicking position.

King had two more years of a five-season contract and $ 16.5 million, so his salary in 2018 would be 2.9 million. With this move, only kicker Colby Wadman was left with Raiders.

Oakland also officially announced the departure of tight end Clive Walford on Friday.

