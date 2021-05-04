The Rafa Nadal Academy hires Deportivo’s psychologist

05/04/2021 at 1:42 PM CEST

EFE

The Rafa Nadal Academy has signed Deportivo’s psychologist Marisol arias, who will assume his new job in the next few days in Manacor (Mallorca).

In the academy of the Spanish tennis player, Arias She will perform the functions of sports psychologist for those under 14 years of age, a task that she carried out in the Ciudad Deportiva de Abegondo with the lower male and female categories of the Galician club.

Deportivo, who reported the departure of his employee, thanks him for his dedication and professionalism since 2012 and wishes him good luck in this new stage in his career.

Born in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, on December 19, 1990, she has a degree in psychology from the University of Santiago de Compostela as well as a Master’s degree in Sport and Physical Activity Psychology and Sports Coaching from the Camilo José Cela University.