The RAE is very clear about the use of the word ‘almóndiga’

The Royal Spanish Academy has pronounced this Monday on Twitter about the use of the word “almóndiga”.

″ Has the RAE accepted «almóndiga»? ”, They are asked from the official account of the body that has been giving, fixing and giving splendor to the Spanish language since 1713.

According to the cultural institution, the form “almóndiga” has been in the dictionary since 1726: “It is an old variant of ‘meatball’ that is also marked as vulgar. This implies that, far from accepting its use, it is discouraged in the current language ”.

The appearance of the word “almóndiga” in the dictionary of the RAE has always been controversial and has been used on many occasions to stir up this body.

So, although the RAE advises against its use and considers it vulgarism, it is accepted in the dictionary and, therefore, it can be used.

