Pixabay

One of the words that has brought more conflict for users of social networks is undoubtedly “alone“, Which has once again generated a great revolution after an alleged version of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), which approves the accent mark when it works as an adverb.

However, so much was the movement and after the question of a user of Twitter, the RAE He replied that he has not made changes to the adverb and clarified that the statements in a news story published by a website about literature they are from seven years ago.

“It is not true. It is old news and does not offer rigorous information. The rule of «Orthography»From 2010 on the tilde in« only »and the demonstrations are still in force”, wrote the institution in Twitter.

#RAEconsultas Not true. It is old news and does not offer rigorous information. The rule of the 2010 «Spelling» on the tilde in «only» and the demonstrations is still in force. – RAE (@RAEinforma) May 1, 2020

The RAE She also clarified to another user about whether the changes in the adverb were true: “There are no changes. Demonstrative pronouns can be ticked if they can also be interpreted as determiners; the adverb “only”, if it can be considered adjective. If they are not ambiguous, the tilde is not justified. It is recommended never to brand them. ”

#RAEqueries Demonstrative pronouns can be ticked if they can also be interpreted as determiners; the adverb “only”, if it can also be considered an adjective. If there is no risk of ambiguity, the tilde is not justified. It is recommended never to brand them. – RAE (@RAEinforma) April 29, 2020

It is worth mentioning that the movement began when the portal published a note in which it was assured that the RAE he had recognized that it was a mistake to omit the tilde of “only” and the demonstrative pronouns “this, that, that”, as he had suggested in the edition of “Spanish spelling”Published in 2010.

With information from the RAE

You may also like:

New era for girls in Sudan! Female genital mutilation banned